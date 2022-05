The Nebraska softball team is set to travel to East Lansing, Mich., for the Big Ten Tournament this week, May 11-14. The Huskers go in as a No. 2 seed, receiving a bye for the first round of the tournament. NU will take on the winner of Penn State and Indiana on Thursday, May 12 at 10 a.m. (CT). All tournament games will be broadcasted live on the Big Ten Network. Fans can listen to the action live on the Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com and select Huskers Radio Network affiliates with the call from Nate Rohr.

