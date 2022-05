One Piece fans are really loving Yamato as the war across Onigashima continues, and now one surprising cosplay has given the potential Straw Hat one unexpected new look! The war across Onigashima has reached its climax with both the manga and anime releases of the series, and it's increasingly seeming like Yamato is gearing up to be the next new addition to the Straw Hat crew. While fans have been debating whether or not the fighter would actually become a part of the permanent crew overall, it's getting hard to ignore just how popular of a choice it would be with fans.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO