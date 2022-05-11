ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii’s Tagovailoa-Amosa & Liufau assist in TUFF Foundation’s donation to local youth football teams

 2 days ago
Former Michigan and Notre Dame linebacker Adam Shibley brought his TUFF Foundation to the islands this week providing youth football teams in Hawaii a big showing of Aloha.

The Foundation which was started in 2018 while he was still a student athlete was formed to help strengthen unity and confidence of teams across the country through donations of equipment.

On Monday night, TUFF (The Uniform Funding Foundation) provided the Wahiawa Strong 11U/13U teams with new uniforms/mouth guards and accessories.

In attendance and assisting with the donation was University of Hawaii running backs coach Keiki Misipeka, along with a couple of Shibleyâ€™s former Fighting Irish teammates, current junior linebacker Marist Liufau of Punahou and Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa of Kapolei.

â€œJust to be able to come out here and see these kids enjoy the gifts that are coming towards them, just to see them look up to players that they wanted to watch, so for me going into camp I think this is the perfect setting for me to reset, refocus and help me understand that thereâ€™s a bigger purpose for me out there,â€� said Tagovailoa-Amosa.

Since 2018, TUFF Foundation which also donated to the Westside Titans 9U/11U teams on Tuesday has raised over $300-thousand dollars and has assisted over 140,000 student athletes.

To learn more about the foundation, click here.

