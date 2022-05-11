Mullins, Nevin power Orioles to 5-3 win over Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cedric Mullins and Tyler Nevin each homered and Kyle Bradish struck out 11 over seven strong innings for his first career win, leading the Baltimore Orioles to a 5-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Mullins also added three singles and a stolen base in a 4-for-5 night. Anthony Santander added three hits, including a RBI double for Baltimore.

It was the Orioles’ first time playing at the new Busch Stadium, which opened in 2006. Harrison Bader hit an inside-the-park home run in the sixth for the Cardinals’ first one at the current Busch Stadium and first at home since 1985.

