Olivette, MO

Pot farm proposal dispute in Olivette

By Jeff Bernthal
 2 days ago

OLIVETTE, Mo. — Late Tuesday night, the Olivette city council decided to delay voting on a special permit for a medical marijuana grow facility. The council wanted more time to review information shared by supporters and opponents of the plan.

Concerns have been raised by nearby residents over what types of smells they would experience and whether that would drive down property values and keep business from locating in the area.

FOX 2’s Jeff Bernthal reports on the concerns expressed by residents and why the company behind the plan says it is trying to work with residents concerned over potential odors from the facility.

