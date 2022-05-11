ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Columbia teens seriously hurt after a wreck Tuesday evening in Randolph County

By Karl Wehmhoener
 2 days ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

UPDATE: MU Health Care told ABC 17 News on Wednesday morning that Elisas Edwards is in fair condition.

ORIGINAL: Two teens were taken to University Hospital with serious injuries after a wreck on Highway 3 in Randolph County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report , Elisas Edwards, 18, of Columbia, was driving southbound in a 2005 Ford Focus when it went off the right side of the road.

Officials say the vehicle then overturned causing Edwards and a 17-year-old man to be ejected from the vehicle.

The 17-year-old and Edwards were not wearing a seat belts.

Two Columbia teens seriously hurt after a wreck Tuesday evening in Randolph County

#Traffic Accident #Columbia #Randolph County #Highway 3 #Ford Focus
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

