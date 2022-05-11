ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivette, MO

Pot farm proposal dispute in Olivette

FOX2now.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate Tuesday night, the Olivette city council decided to...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
nextstl.com

May 24, 2022 St. Louis Land Tax Sale

The St. Louis Land Tax Sale is tomorrow. These are properties for which the owner has not paid property taxes for four years. The owner has until the last minute to pay up, so some of these may not go for sale in the end. It’s an auction with the bidding starting at the taxes owed. If no one buys they go to the LRA.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
urbanreviewstl.com

Vacant Land Near Centene Stadium Awaits New Construction

Centene Stadium (St. Louis) – Wikipedia, the soccer stadium finishing up construction now, is reshaping the Downtown West neighborhood. This got me thinking about a vacant parcel just south of the stadium, next to the former YMCA that became a Drury Hotel in the 1980s. The official address is 222 South 21st Street.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Olivette, MO
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri Industry
advantagenews.com

Menards store out of new Glen Carbon development

It appears a new Menards store for Madison County is off the table. The company and developers reportedly failed to reach an agreement on a timeline to build a Menards in Glen Carbon at Orchard Town Center, but another anchor tenant may be waiting in the wings. The development is located near Governor’s Parkway and Troy Road.
GLEN CARBON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pot Farm#Medical Marijuana#The Olivette City Council
KMOV

‘The weeks ahead will be tough’: Alderman John Collins-Muhammad to resign

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammad, 21st Ward, announced he will officially resign from his office Thursday. Collins-Muhammad shared a screenshot of an email to Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed on Twitter Wednesday. The email read, that “it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of the City of St. Louis. I have made mistakes and I take full responsibility for those mistakes.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

Distinctive Property: 28 Thorndell Drive

051322-dd-distinctive property LMCC-28 Thorndell Drive. Nestled in a lovely neighborhood, this charming Richmond Heights property is home to stylish finishes and a traditional floor plan perfect for family and friends to gather. Entertain in the large living room with a fireplace or spend an evening reading in the attached study. As temperatures rise, you can enjoy evenings on the deck off of the spacious family room. The renovated kitchen is a dream, opening up to the dining and family room areas and featuring stainless appliances, granite counters and a wine fridge. Unwind in the luxurious main-floor master suite, which includes a large jetted tub and shower, as well as two oversize custom closets. Upstairs you’ll find three more bedrooms and two full baths, and the finished lower level includes a family room, full bath, bar area and wine cellar. The private backyard boasts an amazing outdoor kitchen and pergola overlooking the gorgeous pool and flagstone patio.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
KMOV

Millions to go towards new public pool in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A symbol of summer fun is getting a reboot in the Metro East. Millions of dollars will go toward building a new public pool. In East St. Louis, the Pop Myles Pool on S. 15th Street hasn’t been used for at least seven years. It is filled with dirty water and trash. $3 million of the Illinois budget will go toward building a new pool and other facilities.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
FOX2now.com

Tuesday Forecast.

Burglars break into Ted Drewes overnight, two cash …. Project aims to stop ‘chronic’ speeding problem in …. Ousted for tax delinquency, politician reportedly …. Video shows man beating woman with gun in Walmart …. St. Louis police officers to work 12-hour shifts …. Police seek public’s help...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
nextstl.com

Demo Alert: 5207 Loughborough

Ameren is planning to raze 5207 Loughborough in the Princeton Heights neighborhood. The company acquired the properties 5207, 5211, 5215 Loughborough in 2019, boarded them up, and submitted demolition permit applications in August of 2020. The electric utility has a substation on the triangular-shaped parcel formed by alleys and Macklind Avenue to the north.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
midriversnewsmagazine.com

New storage facility along Veterans Memorial Parkway not approved

The O'Fallon City Council considered a bill (No. 7427) that would grant a conditional use permit for a self-storage facility in a C3/commercial highway district, on property located at the southeast corner of Veterans Memorial Parkway at West O’Fallon Drive. The business would be known as “Chuck It In Storage.”
O'FALLON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy