Union Parish, LA

Three years after Ronald Greene’s death his family remembers him with an “I’m your Brother” prayer vigil

By Vallery Maravi
 2 days ago
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ronald Greene’s family hosted a prayer vigil at the place where he died in Louisiana State Police custody in hopes to keep his memory alive on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

On May 10, 2019, Ronald Greene died in Louisiana State Police custody, a memory that remained an open wound for a grieving family seeking justice.

However, three years later, Greene’s family held an “I’m your brother” prayer vigil to celebrate his life.

“He was such a given spirit,” said the mother of Ronald Greene, Mona Hardin. “To be killed in spite of the fact that he was begging for mercy and telling them, ‘I’m your brother’. That’s the life he lived. I want them to know that.”

Back in 2019, authorities told Greene’s family members that he died in a car crash after a high-speed chase with Louisiana State Police. Body camera footage of white troopers stunning, punching and dragging the Black motorist remained a secret until the Associated Press released them last year and it was even withheld from his initial autopsy.

Greene’s family held the vigil in the Crossroads area at the town of Rocky Branch in Union Parish. It happened at the same spot where Greene drew his last breath. His mother said she will continue fighting for justice.

“He was a human being that was ruthlessly murdered and we have to continue this,” Hardin said. “One person will never realize the impact that you can have on another person. That’s what is happening to my family.”

The Greene family has scheduled other vigils during the upcoming weekend and has welcomed the public to join.

The next event, “Ronald Greene Family Fun Day”, will be held on Friday, May 13, at Dotson Park in Bastrop from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The “Celebrating the Soul of Ronald Greene” event will take place on Saturday, May 14, at Greater Realness Cathedral at 2 p.m. The public is asked to wear island casual attire since the event is island-themed.

MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

