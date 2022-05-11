Finance Committee and Town Council

RECEIVED: 5/6/2022 at 3:28 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Announcements. Review minutes from previous meetings. Planning and discussion of forum for Future of Housing Needs of Older in Adults. Planning and discussion of housing forum with Wayfinders for East Street/Belchertown Road Development. Discussion of new Trust chair and role of the chair. Updates and Discussions on: Strong Street property evaluation; East Street/Belchertown Road; East Gables. Legislative advocacy. Discussion of ARPA funding with Assistant Town Manager. Public Comments. Items not anticipated within 48 hours. Upcoming Meetings: Housing Needs of Older Adults Forum—May 25, 2:30 PM; Housing Trust, April 14. 8:30—9:00 PM Executive Session to discuss possible property acquisition for a permanent shelter and transitional housing.

AMHERST, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO