Finance Committee and Town Council

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRECEIVED: 5/9/22 at 4:00 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order, review agenda. FY23 Budget Review: Schools. FY23 Budget Review: Library. FY23 Budget Review: Recreation, Cherry Hill, Pools. Public Comment. Announcements...

Amherst Municipal Affordable Housing Trust

RECEIVED: 5/6/2022 at 3:28 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Announcements. Review minutes from previous meetings. Planning and discussion of forum for Future of Housing Needs of Older in Adults. Planning and discussion of housing forum with Wayfinders for East Street/Belchertown Road Development. Discussion of new Trust chair and role of the chair. Updates and Discussions on: Strong Street property evaluation; East Street/Belchertown Road; East Gables. Legislative advocacy. Discussion of ARPA funding with Assistant Town Manager. Public Comments. Items not anticipated within 48 hours. Upcoming Meetings: Housing Needs of Older Adults Forum—May 25, 2:30 PM; Housing Trust, April 14. 8:30—9:00 PM Executive Session to discuss possible property acquisition for a permanent shelter and transitional housing.
Council on Aging

RECEIVED: 5/10/2022 at 9:51 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Public Comments; Welcome; Presentations and Discussions; Director's Update; Meeting with Town Services and Outreach; Diversity and Inclusion Workshop; COA Leadership; Committee Report; Approval of Minutes; Announcements; Topics Not Anticipated in 48 Hours.
Amherst Names First Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Amherst Town Manager Paul Bockelman appointed Pamela Nolan Young as the Town’s first Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), subject to review by the Town Council. Mr. Bockelman has referred this appointment to the Town Council for approval in accordance with the Amherst Home Rule Charter. Pamela Nolan...
Summer Pools Update

We are getting our water features ready for Summer! Join us at the Groff Park Spray Pad, our Outdoor Pools at Mill River Recreation Area and War Memorial, and Puffers Pond. Learn to Swim or become a better swimmer with our Swim Lessons!. Swim all summer long with our Pool...
AMHERST, MA

