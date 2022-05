RECEIVED: 5/5/2022 at 10:10 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Action Items: Proposed Preservation of Historic Structures General Bylaw: Discussion and Recommendation; Residential Rental Bylaw – Review Draft Language on Permits, Permit Exemptions, and referenced Definitions; Planning Board Appointment Recommendations – Interview Questions; ZBA Appointment Recommendations - Sufficiency of Applicant Pool. General Public Comment. Adoption of April 28, 2022 Meeting Minutes. Announcements. Next Agenda Preview: May 26, 2022, 4:30 pm: Public Hearing Flood Map and Zoning Overlay District; TBD: Applicant Interviews, Planning Board. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance.

