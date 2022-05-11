InfinityLink begins construction on Tarboro plant

Construction on InfinityLink’s aerial plant got underway on Monday.

InfinityLink is the Snow Hill-based internet provider coming to Tarboro in response to years of what customers have called substandard service from both Suddenlink and CenturyLink.

InfinityLink purchased the building at 2702 N. Main St. that previously housed Sheila Anderson’s Allstate Insurance agency and Joe Anderson’s construction business.

“We have transferred material from Snow Hill and the contractors will start next Monday hanging the first section of strand for the deployment,” company CEO Jeremy Rich told the Telegram. “The office remodel is still going on so things there look like a disaster currently, but we’re excited to finally begin hanging cable in town.”

InfinityLink had a target date of late January to start hanging the aerial plant and a goal of having some customers online by summer. Rich said the complete build-out of the Tarboro plant will take two years.

The company will operate an office on North Main and all workers — once contractors complete the aerial plant — will be InfinityLink employees.

Rich made a presentation to the town council last Sept. 13 after Councilman Tate Mayo of Ward 8 led the effort to call Suddenlink officials on the carpet for substandard service.

Rich said his company will provide advanced fiber to homes and businesses capable of internet speeds of up to 10 gigabytes per second as well as telephone and cable television services throughout the town.

That’s 10 times faster than what is now available in Tarboro.

Rich fielded several questions from council members, including one from Mayor Pro Tem Othar Woodard as to whether or not his company would stand by its product.

“With our company, you’re going to get three things … We’re going to be local … We’re going to do everything we can to give you the best service possible, and I guarantee you will get what you’re paying for.”

At that meeting, Mayo said he had been battling Suddenlink for months and that he had done everything he could to get other eastern North Carolina towns to join Tarboro in seeking redress through the state attorney general’s office.

Mayo had talked with officials in numerous eastern North Carolina towns to get them to join Tarboro in referring residents to contact the attorney general’s office to put pressure on Suddenlink.

At the time, Mayo said poor internet service is a widespread issue that is a problem for Tarboro and all rural North Carolinians.

“The clearest solution in my view is to remove the 2011 legislation in (House Bill) 129 and stop the passage of the NC FIBER Act. Local municipalities need to be able to provide utilities when the private sector cannot facilitate them,” he said. “HB 129 is pure cronyism. In practicality, it took one of the best examples in the country that is Wilson’s Green Light network and ensured that it would never happen again. North Carolina is one of roughly 20 states that has legislation similar to that of HB 129.”

House Bill 129 prohibits municipalities from entering into competition with private business, although Wilson did receive an exemption so that it could continue to operate Green Light.

Tarboro became the second municipality to open the door for competition in light of Suddenlink’s continuing issues, which include increasing rates, extended service outages and a lack of response.

In January 2021, the Greenville City Council gave Indiana-based Metro Fibernet LLC approval to install a $35 million to $40 million fiber-optic network that will provide voice, video and internet services to businesses and residents in about 90 percent of the city.