Tarboro council hears proposal for new subdivision

By By JOHN H. WALKER Staff Writer
 2 days ago

On July 8, 2019, the Tarboro Town Council took a step to help stimulate new home construction through the passage of what is known as the Residential Development Investment Program to promote residential development investment.

“In 2019, we couldn’t fathom somebody building more than four or five houses a year,” Tarboro Town Manager Troy Lewis said Monday night after council members heard a proposal from Edgecombe County developer C.B. Daughtridge to utilize the incentive ordinance to help Big Time Grand LLC develop Katie’s Field Subdivision, a 207-lot subdivision located on 42 acres behind Mayo Knitting Mills.

Big Time Grand has four equal members and managers: Daughtridge; Jacob Gutshall, Daughtridge’s 21-year-old grandson; Barton Horn of Jones & Smith Construction in Greenville; and Kenneth Smith of Jones & Smith Construction in Greenville.

Under the terms of the ordinance, the town funds 50 percent of the cost of the installation of water, sewer and street improvements on a reimbursement basis.

Reimbursement will be provided on a per-structure basis upon the issuance of a certificate of occupancy for each dwelling unit in a Planned Residential Development, which must contain at least 25 houses.

Daughtridge said it would cost $1.8 million to build the project — which would require a prohibitive $900,000 total participation from the town — and would be willing to work with the town.

“We realize the impact of the town’s participation in a one-to-two-year buildout might be a strain on annual budgets,” he said. “Therefore, we are willing to put some extension into the town’s payback period. Since the numbers show a three-year payback, then maybe a four- to five-year period to collect the new revenues.”

During discussion, Lewis told council members, “We can’t afford more than $400,000 to $500,000 a year. And at some point, we will have to say we can’t do anymore.”

Council members agreed to take a more in-depth look at Daughtridge’s proposal, which included a worksheet that showed an increased tax base of $77,740,000 from 157 lots now being developed along with Katie’s Field when they gather in a budget work session on May 18.

Daughtridge and his partners have 46 homes in various stages of construction in Hope Farms, 91 houses in Spencer’s Woods and another 20 houses on various lots scattered throughout the town.

The Big Time Grand proposal was not the only request to use the Residential Development Investment Program that came before the council, as Four Seasons Contractors of Nashville submitted a proposal for 33 homes in Cambridge Commons Phase III, located across Industrial Parkway from Cambridge Commons Phase II and west of the First Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery and Willoughby Funeral Home.

Four Seasons, which said the project cannot be undertaken without town participation, estimated that the infrastructure cost would be $1 million — requiring a $500,000 match from the town.

In other business, council members:

Held two public hearings, one on a zoning map amendment and the other on a Unified Development Ordinance text amendment. Both amendments were approved unanimously.

  • Approved a resolution authorizing the town to apply for Building Reuse Grant Funds from the state for the recently announced LS Cable expansion project. LS Cable plans to invest more than $27 million and create 61 new jobs.
  • Approved payment of $355,500 to Cambridge Commons Phase II under the Residential Development Investment Program.
  • Approved a budget amendment for the Tarboro-Edgecombe Public Arts Commission for $31,440 in revenues and $31,440 in expenses. The commission is jointly funded by the Town of Tarboro and Edgecombe County.
  • Approved a budget amendment allocating incentive funds to Sara Lee Frozen Bakery for the firm’s $25 million-plus expansion, which resulted in the hiring of 319 new employees.

IN THIS ARTICLE
