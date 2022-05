It would be trite to start this article with some tired old quote about smelling what the Rock is cooking. However, we’re not above that. So if you are in Nashville this weekend, and the smell of tacos and French toast sticks are permeating the air, you are smelling what the Rock is cooking, figuratively speaking. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Mana Mobile, a rolling envoy for his Teremana Tequila, will be stopping in Nashville for three days on May 13-15. And, the Rock wants you to know, “Your money is no good at the Mana Mobile. It’s all on the house.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO