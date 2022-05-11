ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Organizers Plan Fifth Annual Veterans’ Fishing Trip; Seats May Be Reserved Now

By WHAV Staff
WHAV
WHAV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Homeless and transitional veterans again have the chance to participate in free fishing excursions...

whav.net

Comments / 0

Related
WHAV

Kobe Buddha House Hosts Networking at Noon Lunch May 25

Kobe Buddha House in Haverhill is hosting members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce for a Networking at Noon lunch. Members and guests are offered a choice of hibachi chicken, steak or vegetable with soup, salad and fried rice. A cash bar is available. The lunch takes place Wednesday,...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Three More Sections of Haverhill Public Docks Coming to Accommodate Tours and Rentals

Harbor Commission Chairman Sam Amari has ordered three more pieces of docking to add to six sections of public docks along the Merrimack River, off Washington Street. As WHAV reported earlier this week, Haverhill city councilors were asked to approve transferring of $8,000 from a waterways account to pay for the purchase. The sections at the William “Captain Red” Municipal Docks are aimed to accommodate the newly approved Yankee Clipper Tours and the return of Plum Island Kayak.
CBS Boston

It Happens Here: American Heritage Museum in Hudson offers interactive lessons in history of wars

HUDSON (CBS) – About 30 miles west of Boston there’s a museum dedicated to U.S. wars and what it was like to fight in them. However, at the American Heritage Museum in Hudson, the focus is not celebrating our conflicts but making sure we don’t repeat the mistakes of the past. They do that by telling the personal stories of the men and women who were on the front lines. The museum opened in 2019, starting at the Revolutionary War through today, using rare relics. President Rob Collings took us on an emotional tour through time, showing us a boat that landed on...
HUDSON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haverhill, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Newburyport, MA
Government
Haverhill, MA
Lifestyle
City
Newburyport, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Newburyport, MA
Lifestyle
Haverhill, MA
Government
WHAV

Greater Haverhill Chamber Plans Free Leads Lunch for Members Wednesday, June 1

The next Leads Lunch of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce takes place on the first of June. Leads Lunches encourage Chamber members to grow their professional networks and increase lead generation within Greater Haverhill. Meetings take place on the first Wednesday of the month, from noon-1 p.m., at UMass Lowell Innovation Hub. 2 Merrimack St., third floor.
WHAV

Memory Laners Perform for Haverhill Women’s City Club May 17

The Memory Laners, a longtime favorite, are back to sing for the Women’s City Club of Haverhill at its upcoming meeting. The Memory Laners, which take listeners on a magical musical tour of pop tunes from the 50s, 60s and 70s, appear Tuesday, May 17, during the regular monthly meeting from 1-3 p.m., at Advent Christian Church, lower level, 160 Carleton St. There is parking is in front of the church.
HAVERHILL, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Vacation Tiny at Adorable Tuxbury Tiny House Village in New Hampshire

Sometimes the coziest spaces are the best places to rest your head at night. As summer approaches and people make upcoming travel plans (exciting, right?), you or someone you know may be looking for a place to stay while on vacation. There's no shortage of hotels or Airbnb options you can select, but why not choose somewhere more unique instead? After all, you're traveling, and trips are all about having new and memorable experiences. Why not think outside the box?
SOUTH HAMPTON, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHAV

Haverhill Garden Club Annual Plant Sale Saturday, May 21

The Haverhill Garden Club’s is offering opportunities to buy perennials, annuals, herbs and more at its annual plant sale. The event, the Garden Club’s largest annual fundraiser, takes place Saturday, May 21, rain or shine, from 8 a.m. to sellout, at Bradford Common. Residents may bring garden tools for sharpening and there will also be a chance to win a raffle prize of a wheelbarrow full of garden items.
HAVERHILL, MA
americancraftbeer.com

Tree House Brewing Buys A Greater Boston Country Club

Founded in a small barn as a one man operation in 2011, Tree House Brewing caught fire almost immediately. By the end of the year the Massachusetts brewery had “thirteen employees and 650-barrel cellar” according to the Boston Business Journal. In 2017 Tree House moved from its humble...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

For the fifth year, Chinburg Properties, Newmarket, has earned a Sustained Excellence Award through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star Parnter of the Year Awards. It was one of a limited number of companies nationwide to do so. Chinburg earned Energy Star certification for its single-family construction as well as for two of its larger multi-unit developments, the Brewery 145 project with 92 apartments in Portsmouth, and the Scenic Salinger building with 50 apartments in Rochester.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
mybackyardnews.com

MASSACHUSETTS’ AUTO BODY SHOPS PLAN TO CONVERGE ON STATE HOUSE

BOSTON, MA — In response to a state house hearing on labor rate reimbursed for collision repairs, several hundred Massachusetts auto body shop owners, family members, employees, voc-tech students and supporters are expected to converge on the State House. In addition to community demonstration of support, a motorcade of flatbed trucks topped with damaged cars will circle the area.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Privately Owned, 5-Star Cape Cod Hotel Sells for $102M

The Wequassett Resort and Golf Club in Harwich, a perennial Forbes Travel Guide five-star winner, has been bought by a hospitality company that’s been expanding its portfolio across New England. EOS Hospitality bought the resort in a $102 million deal that closed Tuesday.
HARWICH, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
822K+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy