ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Two challenge councilman in Ward 2 race

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 2 days ago

The City Council Ward 2 contest features the council’s present longest-serving member facing two opponents, one of whom is a political newcomer who returned to the city she grew up in and the other being a frequent speaker during council regular meetings.

Reuben Blackwell, who has been in office since 2000, is being challenged by Joylette Whitaker and Samuel Battle in Tuesday’s election.

Blackwell, 63, has since 1988 been the president and CEO of the Opportunities Industrialization Center, which seeks to help provide residents with employment training and health care.

Whitaker, 55, served eight years as a U.S. Army medic, including for a time in South Korea, before working in the hotel business, first in Chapel Hill and next in the Washington, D.C.-area.

Amid the lockdowns resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, Whitaker returned to help her father at her parents’ cleaning business in Rocky Mount.

Since July 2021, Whitaker has been working at the Rocky Mount Homewood Suites, where she is the sales director.

Battle, 48, has used the speaker’s podium during the public input phase of City Council regular meetings to speak about a variety of topics and also criticize the council majority, which includes Blackwell.

Battle makes no secret of his having a criminal record and said that he did a lot of terrible things in his life, but that God turned him around.

The Telegram interviewed each of the three candidates one on one in recent days, beginning with Whitaker.

Whitaker said, “I think when registered voters look at where they’ve gone since 2000, are they better off in 2022 than they were in 2000 when they voted Mr. Blackwell into office? And in some regards, maybe yes, but when you look at the overall summary of Ward 2, I see degradation in housing. I see economic disparity.”

Whitaker also said she sees an increase in crime.

While making clear she has nothing personal against Blackwell, Whitaker spoke of being shocked that more has not been done to revive a once-bustling downtown and that the Edgecombe County side of the city has been the scene of losses, including a Walgreens pharmacy.

When asked, she said she believes the issues in both Ward 2 and the city are the presence of too much crime and the need to fix up or level dilapidated houses.

Although the City Council has no official say in the day-to-day operation of the public schools locally, she made clear she would address crime by getting more accountability into the education system and finding out why schoolchildren are dropping out and ending up on the streets.

As for more specifically addressing the housing situation, Whitaker said, “I would fix it by doing this: If someone does not have a job, we give them a temporary residence, like a mission home.”

She said of step two, “You can go into this apartment situation and you pay (rent) based on your salary.”

The next step, she said, would be to teach the resident how to save and invest money.

Overall, Whitaker emphasized having economic development for everyone.

“And I’ve said this over and over and over again: It does not matter what side of the tracks you were born on. This is Rocky Mount, North Carolina. We’re not known as Rocky Mount-Edgecombe, North Carolina, Rocky Mount-Nash, North Carolina. This is Rocky Mount, North Carolina: One city, one goal,” she said.

Also emphasizing she is a “100 percent” follower of Jesus Christ, Whitaker said of how she operates: “I would not tell a lie. If I’ve got to tell a lie, I will shut my mouth, because I’m not going to hell over some stupid lie. So, I’d rather not say anything to incriminate myself because here’s the other thing: If I tell a lie, who did it help? God saw it.”

Blackwell, who was interviewed next, said in response to Whitaker’s remarks about whether Ward 2 is better off now than in 2000, that he would say: “Where are your statistics coming from? If I challenge anything, I want to see the statistics.”

He said he would say that, regarding the question about whether crime is worse today than in 2000, where is the documentation to say it is.

Regarding Whitaker’s remarks about degradation in housing, Blackwell said, “Well, I have personally led the effort to clean up what was open and dilapidated in my ward and across the city.”

As for why registered voters in Ward 2 should keep him on the City Council, Blackwell said, “Well, I would hope that they’d be able to see how, during the time that I’ve been in office, Rocky Mount has tremendously changed, in my opinion, for the better. When I first came into office, the communities in our inner cities were abandoned.”

Blackwell also said that there was a very small business presence along inner-city corridors, downtown was dead, and dilapidated and decrepit buildings populated Ward 2.

“And there was a huge emphasis in building up Nash County Rocky Mount, which I have no issues with,” Blackwell said. “I just had issues from the onset of me coming here that we didn’t see commensurate development opportunities taking place in Edgecombe as we had in Nash.

“A strong Rocky Mount is a strong Rocky Mount for everyone — and we wanted to see that take place everywhere. And since I’ve been here, that momentum has changed and shifted,” he said, noting he believes both the Nash County and the Edgecombe County sides have gotten stronger.

He also said he believes downtown has come back from the dead.

Blackwell also said he was a leader in the thought, concept and eventual development of the Rocky Mount Event Center, which is on the northeastern side of downtown.

“I was one of the people that felt it intentionally should be located in Edgecombe County, because that’s where our need was greatest to build stock and investment and tax revenue within the county — and I happen to think I was right,” he said.

As for issues in the city and in Ward 2, Blackwell said one cannot focus on crime without focusing on the root cause: Inequities in social and economic life.

As for what would be his priorities if re-elected, he said neighborhood stabilization, seeing downtown development continue to expand and having affordable housing for everyone in Rocky Mount.

More specifically, regarding revitalizing the heart of the city, he said he would love to see every building downtown in use in the next three years.

As for Battle, Blackwell said he believes he has addressed Battle maybe once or twice about Battle’s complaints.

“And what I find is that having public scraps back and forth is good entertainment, but it frankly doesn’t create solutions,” Blackwell said. “I am a solutions-oriented person. And unlike others, I’ve got a record. What’s your record? I’ve got a record to stand on. You can look at my footprint.”

Battle, who was interviewed last, was asked about his health, concerns about which have been circulating.

Battle declined to be more specific about what his health issues are, but he said that his health is fair and that he was injured while jogging during the early morning hours.

Battle said that he was trying to evade a pit bull when one of his legs ended up hurt because he fell into a hole where a steel drainage gutter was supposed to have been in place.

He said having seen what he believed to be a hornet’s nest of corruption and cronyism in the local government was what prompted him to start speaking during City Council regular meetings.

Battle also made clear he sees a lot of the corruption is coming from the African American side.

He also made clear it bothers him when money can be allocated for downtown, where certain council members have their own businesses or properties, and all of these killings occur.

As for the issues, Battle said that crime is number one.

Battle also made clear he believes that the municipality needs to take a leadership role in helping the schools make sure students are being educated and that dilapidated houses need to be torn down or fixed with private investments.

Battle said he particularly has a problem with the council majority not speaking about Black-on-Black crime and with previous City Manager Rochelle Small-Toney not having spoken about this either when she was in office.

“Who will move to Rocky Mount when your crime is up? Who wants to buy a house here?” he asked.

Battle also said he believes the police department is not being adequately funded.

At the same time, Battle made clear if elected he would not strictly come in with his own priorities.

Rather, Battle said that he wants the people to tell him their priorities and that he would go to residences to find out their concerns and how they can be helped.

He said he sees himself as a watchdog for residents of all ages in the city.

“I’m not trying to take nothing from the community. I’m trying to help uplift it and build it. And I believe I have the heart for the people,” he said.

Ward 2 extends from the Battleboro community along the east side of Wesleyan Boulevard and into the center of the city.

Ward 2 also includes the Greenfield area, parts of the Hunter Hill and Golden East areas, most of the Stoney Creek area, the Duke Circle area, the Battle Park area and the Mill Village area.

Comments / 0

Related
ncsu.edu

Edgecombe County to Represent North Carolina at National 4-H Forestry Contest

On Saturday, May 7, 2022, 16 youth representing 4 counties gathered at NC State’s Carl Alwin Schenck Memorial Forest in Wake County for the 2022 Spring 4-H Forestry Contest. Youth from Alamance, Edgecombe, Forsyth, and Wilson counties competed in three categories: tree measurement, tree identification, and forest insect and disease identification. The fourth 4-H Forestry contest category, compass traverse, was not held due to adverse weather.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chapel Hill, NC
County
Edgecombe County, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Rocky Mount, NC
State
North Carolina State
Edgecombe County, NC
Government
City
Washington, NC
WITN

Cooper: Piping manufacturer bringing 168 jobs to Nash County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An industrial infrastructure piping manufacturer is creating 168 new jobs in Nash County. Gov. Cooper announced that COSMOIND Co. Ltd. will invest more than $12.8 million to build its first North American manufacturing campus for industrial, natural gas, and drinking water pipes in Middlesex. “It is...
NASH COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Affordable Housing#U S Army
WNCT

Rev. Barber: Conviction after NC protest ‘badge of honor’

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A civil rights leader said Tuesday that he won’t stop raising his voice for the poor, uninsured and downtrodden, although his trespassing conviction for a demonstration five years ago at North Carolina’s Legislative Building was allowed to stand. The Rev. William Barber II of Goldsboro, president of the national Repairers of […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount council supports chief’s crime-fighting plans

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount City Council members showed support Monday for Police Chief Robert Hassell’s crime-fighting plans. The city says Hassell proposed asking businesses to voluntarily link their security cameras to the police department’s intelligence-gathering platform. He also outlined plans to install 16 more license plate readers throughout the city.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Industrial infrastructure piping manufacturer to create 168 new jobs in Nash County for First North American Operation

Raleigh, N.C. – COSMOIND Co., Ltd., a polyethylene infrastructure piping manufacturer, will create 168 new jobs in Nash County, Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The company will invest more than $12.8 million to build its first North American manufacturing campus for industrial, natural gas, and drinking water pipes in Middlesex. “It is positive news that […]
NASH COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Walgreens
WITN

Rocky Mount press conference addressing series of city crime

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -After two weeks of one violent shooting after another, the Rocky Mount police department is planning to hold a press conference addressing the series of crime in the city. The police chief and the city council have condemned the recent spike in violence. Police Chief, Robert...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina hospital officials react to safety rankings

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Leapfrog Group gives safety grades to hospitals across the country based on a variety of factors. Hospitals in Eastern Carolina were given grades ranging from “A” to “F”, and WITN dove further into why hospitals were assessed the way they were.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville hospital now officially ECU Health Medical Center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The hospital in Greenville is no longer Vidant Medical Center. Now the sprawling facility along Stantonsburg Road is called ECU Health Medical Center. Last month, the hospital system unveiled its new logo and names for its nine hospitals throughout Eastern Carolina. Vidant Health became ECU Health...
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

NC congressional candidate championing 'America-first economy' hands out Chinese-made hats to voters

Raleigh, N.C. — A Triangle congressional candidate recently handed out hats to voters that were made in China. Bo Hines, the 26-year-old Republican political newcomer backed by former President Donald Trump in the 13th Congressional District, has long championed a free market economy that prioritizes U.S. manufacturing. His campaign website notes that Hines would work “to build an America-first economy” and “fight for and support American infrastructure” if elected.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Walls test negative for asbestos at former Williamston apartment site

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - State environmental officials say the walls and slab floor of a former Williamston apartment site have tested negative for asbestos-containing material. Laura Leonard with the North Carolina Department of Environmental and Natural Resources says the debris removal of the former Tarheel Apartment Building is complete. Leonard...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Chris Suggs: Let's talk about money

On April 12, 2022, the Kinston City Council finalized its allocations of more than $6.3 Million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The major goals of the American Rescue Plan Act, championed by President Joe Biden and passed by Congress in 2021, were to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency and its negative economic impacts, support workers who provided essential services during the height of the pandemic, and make necessary investments in local infrastructure. These are important focus areas that, considering the toll this pandemic has taken on all aspects of our lives for the past two years, should definitely be prioritized by any government officials or decision makers.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Few details released after deputies chase car into Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Few details are being released after a police chase this afternoon in Pitt County. The chase ended at South Memorial Drive and 5th Street in Greenville where a man was taken away in handcuffs. It began shortly before 2:00 p.m. near the DOT offices on North...
GREENVILLE, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
374
Followers
274
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy