Two challenge councilman in Ward 2 race

The City Council Ward 2 contest features the council’s present longest-serving member facing two opponents, one of whom is a political newcomer who returned to the city she grew up in and the other being a frequent speaker during council regular meetings.

Reuben Blackwell, who has been in office since 2000, is being challenged by Joylette Whitaker and Samuel Battle in Tuesday’s election.

Blackwell, 63, has since 1988 been the president and CEO of the Opportunities Industrialization Center, which seeks to help provide residents with employment training and health care.

Whitaker, 55, served eight years as a U.S. Army medic, including for a time in South Korea, before working in the hotel business, first in Chapel Hill and next in the Washington, D.C.-area.

Amid the lockdowns resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, Whitaker returned to help her father at her parents’ cleaning business in Rocky Mount.

Since July 2021, Whitaker has been working at the Rocky Mount Homewood Suites, where she is the sales director.

Battle, 48, has used the speaker’s podium during the public input phase of City Council regular meetings to speak about a variety of topics and also criticize the council majority, which includes Blackwell.

Battle makes no secret of his having a criminal record and said that he did a lot of terrible things in his life, but that God turned him around.

The Telegram interviewed each of the three candidates one on one in recent days, beginning with Whitaker.

Whitaker said, “I think when registered voters look at where they’ve gone since 2000, are they better off in 2022 than they were in 2000 when they voted Mr. Blackwell into office? And in some regards, maybe yes, but when you look at the overall summary of Ward 2, I see degradation in housing. I see economic disparity.”

Whitaker also said she sees an increase in crime.

While making clear she has nothing personal against Blackwell, Whitaker spoke of being shocked that more has not been done to revive a once-bustling downtown and that the Edgecombe County side of the city has been the scene of losses, including a Walgreens pharmacy.

When asked, she said she believes the issues in both Ward 2 and the city are the presence of too much crime and the need to fix up or level dilapidated houses.

Although the City Council has no official say in the day-to-day operation of the public schools locally, she made clear she would address crime by getting more accountability into the education system and finding out why schoolchildren are dropping out and ending up on the streets.

As for more specifically addressing the housing situation, Whitaker said, “I would fix it by doing this: If someone does not have a job, we give them a temporary residence, like a mission home.”

She said of step two, “You can go into this apartment situation and you pay (rent) based on your salary.”

The next step, she said, would be to teach the resident how to save and invest money.

Overall, Whitaker emphasized having economic development for everyone.

“And I’ve said this over and over and over again: It does not matter what side of the tracks you were born on. This is Rocky Mount, North Carolina. We’re not known as Rocky Mount-Edgecombe, North Carolina, Rocky Mount-Nash, North Carolina. This is Rocky Mount, North Carolina: One city, one goal,” she said.

Also emphasizing she is a “100 percent” follower of Jesus Christ, Whitaker said of how she operates: “I would not tell a lie. If I’ve got to tell a lie, I will shut my mouth, because I’m not going to hell over some stupid lie. So, I’d rather not say anything to incriminate myself because here’s the other thing: If I tell a lie, who did it help? God saw it.”

Blackwell, who was interviewed next, said in response to Whitaker’s remarks about whether Ward 2 is better off now than in 2000, that he would say: “Where are your statistics coming from? If I challenge anything, I want to see the statistics.”

He said he would say that, regarding the question about whether crime is worse today than in 2000, where is the documentation to say it is.

Regarding Whitaker’s remarks about degradation in housing, Blackwell said, “Well, I have personally led the effort to clean up what was open and dilapidated in my ward and across the city.”

As for why registered voters in Ward 2 should keep him on the City Council, Blackwell said, “Well, I would hope that they’d be able to see how, during the time that I’ve been in office, Rocky Mount has tremendously changed, in my opinion, for the better. When I first came into office, the communities in our inner cities were abandoned.”

Blackwell also said that there was a very small business presence along inner-city corridors, downtown was dead, and dilapidated and decrepit buildings populated Ward 2.

“And there was a huge emphasis in building up Nash County Rocky Mount, which I have no issues with,” Blackwell said. “I just had issues from the onset of me coming here that we didn’t see commensurate development opportunities taking place in Edgecombe as we had in Nash.

“A strong Rocky Mount is a strong Rocky Mount for everyone — and we wanted to see that take place everywhere. And since I’ve been here, that momentum has changed and shifted,” he said, noting he believes both the Nash County and the Edgecombe County sides have gotten stronger.

He also said he believes downtown has come back from the dead.

Blackwell also said he was a leader in the thought, concept and eventual development of the Rocky Mount Event Center, which is on the northeastern side of downtown.

“I was one of the people that felt it intentionally should be located in Edgecombe County, because that’s where our need was greatest to build stock and investment and tax revenue within the county — and I happen to think I was right,” he said.

As for issues in the city and in Ward 2, Blackwell said one cannot focus on crime without focusing on the root cause: Inequities in social and economic life.

As for what would be his priorities if re-elected, he said neighborhood stabilization, seeing downtown development continue to expand and having affordable housing for everyone in Rocky Mount.

More specifically, regarding revitalizing the heart of the city, he said he would love to see every building downtown in use in the next three years.

As for Battle, Blackwell said he believes he has addressed Battle maybe once or twice about Battle’s complaints.

“And what I find is that having public scraps back and forth is good entertainment, but it frankly doesn’t create solutions,” Blackwell said. “I am a solutions-oriented person. And unlike others, I’ve got a record. What’s your record? I’ve got a record to stand on. You can look at my footprint.”

Battle, who was interviewed last, was asked about his health, concerns about which have been circulating.

Battle declined to be more specific about what his health issues are, but he said that his health is fair and that he was injured while jogging during the early morning hours.

Battle said that he was trying to evade a pit bull when one of his legs ended up hurt because he fell into a hole where a steel drainage gutter was supposed to have been in place.

He said having seen what he believed to be a hornet’s nest of corruption and cronyism in the local government was what prompted him to start speaking during City Council regular meetings.

Battle also made clear he sees a lot of the corruption is coming from the African American side.

He also made clear it bothers him when money can be allocated for downtown, where certain council members have their own businesses or properties, and all of these killings occur.

As for the issues, Battle said that crime is number one.

Battle also made clear he believes that the municipality needs to take a leadership role in helping the schools make sure students are being educated and that dilapidated houses need to be torn down or fixed with private investments.

Battle said he particularly has a problem with the council majority not speaking about Black-on-Black crime and with previous City Manager Rochelle Small-Toney not having spoken about this either when she was in office.

“Who will move to Rocky Mount when your crime is up? Who wants to buy a house here?” he asked.

Battle also said he believes the police department is not being adequately funded.

At the same time, Battle made clear if elected he would not strictly come in with his own priorities.

Rather, Battle said that he wants the people to tell him their priorities and that he would go to residences to find out their concerns and how they can be helped.

He said he sees himself as a watchdog for residents of all ages in the city.

“I’m not trying to take nothing from the community. I’m trying to help uplift it and build it. And I believe I have the heart for the people,” he said.

Ward 2 extends from the Battleboro community along the east side of Wesleyan Boulevard and into the center of the city.

Ward 2 also includes the Greenfield area, parts of the Hunter Hill and Golden East areas, most of the Stoney Creek area, the Duke Circle area, the Battle Park area and the Mill Village area.