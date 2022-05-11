ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candidate denies campaign sign allegations

By By DAVE CRUZ Staff Writer
 2 days ago

Democratic Nash County Board of Commissioners candidate Reginald Silver denies that he or his campaign placed signs in yards on April 25 along Hazelwood Drive in Rocky Mount.

“I want the public to know that I have run three successful school board campaigns and know the rules regarding signs. I categorically deny these allegations,” Silver told the Telegram. “My campaign did not and would not place signs on peoples’ property without permission. This appears to be a staged complaint.”

Silver is challenging incumbent Gwen Wilkins in the Democratic primary for the District 6 seat on the board. He resigned from the District 8 seat on the Nash County Board of Education in March after he moved out of the district to run for the county board.

When asked if it was possible that a campaign worker did not follow instructions and inadvertently placed the signs in the wrong yards, Silver replied, “Anything is possible.”

The story about the ill-placed political signs was published on April 27 in the Telegram. The story was initiated after the Telegram received an email from Wilkins. Wilkins stated in the email that on April 25 she was contacted by Hazelwood community resident JoAnne Smaw-Asomugha, who told her that she found two Silver campaign signs in her yard.

Smaw-Asomugha told the Telegram that she did not give the Silver campaign permission to place the signs in her yard. She said Wilkins came to her neighborhood and knocked on the doors of seven other Hazelwood residents who had Silver signs in their yards and asked them if they had given the Silver campaign permission to place the candidate’s signs on their property. They had not.

Although it is a misdemeanor to place political advertising in a yard without the resident’s permission, no charges were filed in the matter.

After speaking with Smaw-Asomugha, the Telegram attempted to contact Silver by phone on the day prior to the story’s publication. A message was left, but the call was not returned. The day after the story ran, the Telegram received an email from Patricia Pitt that contained a letter supposedly penned by Silver denying the allegations.

The email did not list the correct email address of the reporter who wrote the original article. That reporter was unaware of that email until May 3.

Silver was contacted on May 8 about doing an interview about his primary race. He requested that the Telegram run a rebuttal concerning the allegations against him.

“I would appreciate your fairness in this matter,” he said.

“I met with my team and I was told no signs were placed in this lady’s yard by my campaign,” Silver said.

But when pressed on the matter, Silver said it was possible that signs were placed on Smaw-Asomugha’s property in error, a simple mistake and not a flagrant disregard of the law.

Wilkins was unmoved by Silver’s explanation that the incident could be attributed to an innocent mistake.

“Any time you place a sign in a yard, you need to have the permission of the person living there. It’s a matter of respect,” she said.

