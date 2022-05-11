Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Teller County, Rampart Range Including Pikes Peak and Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 221 226 AND 227...This includes all of the Pikes Peak region A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Friday from 11 AM to 8 PM for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 220 through 227, which includes the mountains and valleys of south central and southeast Colorado and El Paso County A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from late Saturday morning through Saturday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 220 through 230, which includes the mountains and valleys of south central and southeast Colorado, and the I-25 Corridor including El Paso County, Pueblo County, and western Huerfano and Las Animas Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 221...226 AND 227 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 221...226 AND 227 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 221 226 AND 227 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 221...226 and 227. * Timing...Friday morning through Friday evening and late Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * Winds...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.

EL PASO COUNTY, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO