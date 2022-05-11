ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Childress County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Childress, Motley by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-10 23:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beckham, Custer, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Washita Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Washita, southwestern Custer and central Beckham Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1157 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Erick to near Sayre to near Elk City. Movement was slowly northeast. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph, pea size hail, and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Elk City, Sayre, Erick, Canute, Foss, Texola and Foss Reservoir. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 0 and 55. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beckham, Custer, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Washita A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WASHITA...SOUTHWESTERN CUSTER AND NORTHEASTERN BECKHAM COUNTIES At 1147 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of Elk City, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Elk City, Sayre, Burns Flat, Canute, Foss and Foss Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Russell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Ellsworth, southeastern Russell and northeastern Barton Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1140 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles northeast of Hoisington, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Claflin, Holyrood, Cheyenne Bottoms and Odin. This includes Interstate 70 near Mile Marker 209. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellsworth, Lincoln, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ellsworth; Lincoln; Russell THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN NORTHWESTERN ELLSWORTH AND SOUTHEASTERN RUSSELL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeview, TX
County
Childress County, TX
County
Motley County, TX
City
Northfield, TX
City
Childress, TX
City
Cee Vee, TX
City
Turkey, TX
City
Memphis, TX
Local
Texas Cars
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Beckham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Beckham FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Oklahoma, including the following counties, Beckham and Roger Mills. * WHEN...Until 245 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1135 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Elk City, Sayre, Erick, Texola and Berlin. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Roger Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Roger Mills FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Oklahoma, including the following counties, Beckham and Roger Mills. * WHEN...Until 245 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1135 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Elk City, Sayre, Erick, Texola and Berlin. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ROGER MILLS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burnett, Douglas, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive through flood waters. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Minnesota...and northwestern Wisconsin. Target Area: Burnett; Douglas; Washburn Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Itasca, eastern Aitkin, Pine, southwestern St. Louis, Carlton, western Douglas, western Washburn and Burnett Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1156 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Pengilly, to 6 miles northwest of North Branch, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Rock Creek around 1215 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Pine City, Cherry, Chisholm, Grantsburg and Buhl. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kingman, Reno, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kingman; Reno; Sedgwick A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Reno, west central Sedgwick and northeastern Kingman Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1150 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Cheney, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cheney, Murdock, Waterloo, Mt Vernon, Cheney State Park and Cheney Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorms#Wind Gust#Mobile Homes#Plaska Community
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Burnett by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 00:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burnett THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 213 TO EXPIRE AT 1 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 2 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA PINE IN NORTHEAST MINNESOTA CARLTON IN WISCONSIN THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 1 COUNTY IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN BURNETT THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CLOQUET, GRANTSBURG, HINCKLEY, AND PINE CITY. THIS ALSO INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE FOND DU LAC BAND, CLOQUET DISTRICT, THE FOND DU LAC BAND, SAWYER DISTRICT AND THE MILLE LACS BAND, HINCKLEY AND, LENA LAKE AREAS.
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atchison, Leavenworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Atchison; Leavenworth Strong Front and Thunderstorm Outflow Winds will impact portions of northern Leavenworth, southeastern Atchison, southeastern Buchanan, Daviess, Clinton, northwestern Clay, northwestern Ray, Caldwell, Platte and DeKalb Counties through 200 AM CDT At 114 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong winds along a line extending from near Pattonsburg to Maysville to Clarksdale to Agency to 7 miles south of Atchison. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Leavenworth, Lansing, Atchison, Cameron, Smithville, Kearney, Platte City, Plattsburg, Lathrop, Hamilton, Gallatin, Weatherby Lake, Weston, Gower, Maysville, Stewartsville, Agency, Trimble, Edgerton and Jamesport. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 26 and 80. Interstate 29 between mile markers 9 and 42. Interstate 435 between mile markers 22 and 44. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Becker, Hubbard, North Beltrami, North Clearwater by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Becker; Hubbard; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; South Beltrami; South Clearwater STRONG WINDS ACROSS NORTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA South winds up to 50 mph can be expected as the rainfall weakens and ends. These strong winds are not associated with severe thunderstorms, but occasionally occur after the passage of thunderstorms and may last for up to an hour before weakening.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Adams, Bowman, Hettinger, Slope by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 01:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure loose objects so they do not blow around in the strong winds. Target Area: Adams; Bowman; Hettinger; Slope HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Adams, Bowman, Hettinger and Slope Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 00:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive through flood waters. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Bayfield, Douglas, Washburn and Sawyer Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1257 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Oliver, to 6 miles north of Birchwood, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Stone Lake around 105 AM CDT. Wisconsin Point around 110 AM CDT. Hawthorne around 115 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Poplar, Couderay, Maple, Radisson, Lake Nebagamon, Brule, Oulu and Winter. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Boone, Dallas, Greene, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 00:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Adair; Boone; Dallas; Greene; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hardin; Madison; Webster Strong thunderstorms with gusty winds will impact portions of Polk, Story, western Marshall, Madison, southern Webster, northwestern Marion, western Jasper, Boone, southern Hamilton, eastern Adair, Warren, eastern Greene, southwestern Hardin, eastern Guthrie and Dallas Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1211 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles southeast of Fort Dodge to 6 miles northwest of Ogden to 6 miles west of Dallas Center to 11 miles northeast of Green Valley Lake. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. A personal weather station gusted to 44 mph, Jefferson gusted to 36 mph, and Fontanelle gusted to 34 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Dallas Center around 1215 AM CDT. Adel and Ogden around 1220 AM CDT. Waukee around 1225 AM CDT. Urbandale, Boone, Granger and Boone Speedway around 1230 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include the Des Moines metro, Jewell Junction, Ames, Gilbert, Bondurant, and Story City. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 43 and 72, and between mile markers 87 and 133. Interstate 80 between mile markers 87 and 156. Interstate 235 between mile markers 1 and 14. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 01:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 12:27:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton and Hutsonville .The Wabash River in western Indiana continues to recede from rainfall that was substantial enough to cause lowland flooding. This downward trend is expected to continue. Remaining flooding, at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site and Riverton in southwest Indiana, will continue through early this weekend. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Seep water occurs behind levees on Indiana side. Hutson Creek begins to overflow from backwater. Old Darwin Road and a few rural roads in eastern Clark and Crawford counties in Illinois are impassable. Low agricultural land floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 6.5 feet Sunday, May 22. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Renville, Rolette, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure loose objects so they do not blow around in the strong winds. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to southwest winds to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Much of north central North Dakota. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 08:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Lake County in east central South Dakota Extreme Northwestern Minnehaha County in southeastern South Dakota Southeastern Miner County in east central South Dakota McCook County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 928 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Montrose, or 13 miles south of Lake Herman State Park, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Orland around 940 AM CDT. Lake Herman State Park around 955 AM CDT. Madison and Wentworth around 1000 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Lower Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower Terrebonne; St. Charles; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper Terrebonne; Western Orleans A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern St. Charles, southwestern Orleans, northeastern Terrebonne, northeastern Lafourche, Jefferson and northwestern Plaquemines Parishes through 115 AM CDT At 1218 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Estelle, or near Avondale, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Houma, Cut Off, Avondale, Larose, Marrero, Harvey, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Galliano, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Lockport, Jean Lafitte, Mathews, Luling, Boutte, Myrtle Grove, Raceland and Estelle. This includes Interstate 310 between mile markers 10 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy