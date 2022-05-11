ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Childress County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Childress, Cottle, Hall, Motley by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-10 23:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Beckham, Custer, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Washita A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WASHITA...SOUTHWESTERN CUSTER AND NORTHEASTERN BECKHAM COUNTIES At 1147 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of Elk City, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Elk City, Sayre, Burns Flat, Canute, Foss and Foss Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellsworth, Lincoln, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ellsworth; Lincoln; Russell THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN NORTHWESTERN ELLSWORTH AND SOUTHEASTERN RUSSELL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Major by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Alfalfa; Major Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Alfalfa and eastern Major Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1256 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Aline to 4 miles west of Fairview. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fairview, Cherokee, Helena, Ringwood, Carmen, Cleo Springs, Aline, Lambert, Orienta and Great Salt Plains Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Beckham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Beckham FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Oklahoma, including the following counties, Beckham and Roger Mills. * WHEN...Until 245 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1135 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Elk City, Sayre, Erick, Texola and Berlin. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeview, TX
County
Childress County, TX
County
Motley County, TX
City
Northfield, TX
City
Childress, TX
County
Cottle County, TX
City
Cee Vee, TX
City
Turkey, TX
City
Memphis, TX
County
Hall County, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central and northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Walworth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Edmunds, north central Faulk, eastern Campbell, western McPherson and northeastern Walworth Counties through 730 PM CDT At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eureka to near Cresbard. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Eureka around 710 PM CDT. Artas and Greenway around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Ipswich and Cravens Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harvey, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 00:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Harvey; Sedgwick A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Sedgwick and Harvey Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1250 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Andale, or near Mount Hope, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wichita, Newton, Park City, Valley Center, Hesston, Maize, Halstead, North Newton, Sedgwick, Colwich, Mount Hope, Whitewater, Kechi, Andale, Bentley, Walton and Newton Airport. This includes Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 15 and 42. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Roger Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Roger Mills FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Oklahoma, including the following counties, Beckham and Roger Mills. * WHEN...Until 245 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1135 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Elk City, Sayre, Erick, Texola and Berlin. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ROGER MILLS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for McPherson, Reno by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 00:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: McPherson; Reno A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern McPherson, eastern Reno, northwestern Sedgwick and western Harvey Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1212 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Haven, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hutchinson, Hesston, South Hutchinson, Halstead, Moundridge, Inman, Buhler, Haven, Burrton, Mount Hope, Pretty Prairie, Yoder, Hutchinson Airport, Cheney State Park and Cheney Lake. This includes Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 41 and 50. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Mobile Homes#Plaska Community
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Custer, Dewey, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Dewey; Washita Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Washita, central Custer, Blaine and southeastern Dewey Counties through 130 AM CDT At 103 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles northeast of Fay to 6 miles southeast of Custer City to near Foss. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Weatherford, Clinton, Watonga, Burns Flat, Okeene, Thomas, Arapaho, Canton, Canute, Custer City, Longdale, Foss, Hitchcock, Oakwood, Canton Lake, Foss Reservoir, Eagle City, Fay, Homestead and Stafford. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 46 and 85. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burnett, Douglas, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive through flood waters. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Minnesota...and northwestern Wisconsin. Target Area: Burnett; Douglas; Washburn Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Itasca, eastern Aitkin, Pine, southwestern St. Louis, Carlton, western Douglas, western Washburn and Burnett Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1156 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Pengilly, to 6 miles northwest of North Branch, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Rock Creek around 1215 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Pine City, Cherry, Chisholm, Grantsburg and Buhl. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Fire Warning issued for Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 02:21:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Park Fire Warning The following message is transmitted at the request of Park County Communications. This is a Park County Communications message for May12... 2022 at 11:00PM. Park County Residents of Bear Trap Community Park be advised this is a Pre-Evacuation notice due to the High Park Fire burning in Teller County. At the current time there is no danger due to wind direction... however... if wind sift occurs you will receive an evacuation notice. If an evacuation is required please evacuate down Sioux Road to County Road 112.
PARK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Becker, Hubbard, North Beltrami, North Clearwater by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Becker; Hubbard; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; South Beltrami; South Clearwater STRONG WINDS ACROSS NORTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA South winds up to 50 mph can be expected as the rainfall weakens and ends. These strong winds are not associated with severe thunderstorms, but occasionally occur after the passage of thunderstorms and may last for up to an hour before weakening.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atchison, Leavenworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Atchison; Leavenworth Strong Front and Thunderstorm Outflow Winds will impact portions of northern Leavenworth, southeastern Atchison, southeastern Buchanan, Daviess, Clinton, northwestern Clay, northwestern Ray, Caldwell, Platte and DeKalb Counties through 200 AM CDT At 114 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong winds along a line extending from near Pattonsburg to Maysville to Clarksdale to Agency to 7 miles south of Atchison. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Leavenworth, Lansing, Atchison, Cameron, Smithville, Kearney, Platte City, Plattsburg, Lathrop, Hamilton, Gallatin, Weatherby Lake, Weston, Gower, Maysville, Stewartsville, Agency, Trimble, Edgerton and Jamesport. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 26 and 80. Interstate 29 between mile markers 9 and 42. Interstate 435 between mile markers 22 and 44. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Renville, Rolette, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure loose objects so they do not blow around in the strong winds. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to southwest winds to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Much of north central North Dakota. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Pine by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive through flood waters. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Minnesota...and northwestern Wisconsin. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Pine Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Pine, southeastern Carlton, Douglas, Washburn, Burnett and northwestern Sawyer Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1227 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Bruno, to near Hertel, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Spooner around 1240 AM CDT. Trego and Holyoke around 1245 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Foxboro. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Local gusts to 75 mph are possible near Montecito Hills. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 01:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 12:27:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton and Hutsonville .The Wabash River in western Indiana continues to recede from rainfall that was substantial enough to cause lowland flooding. This downward trend is expected to continue. Remaining flooding, at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site and Riverton in southwest Indiana, will continue through early this weekend. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Seep water occurs behind levees on Indiana side. Hutson Creek begins to overflow from backwater. Old Darwin Road and a few rural roads in eastern Clark and Crawford counties in Illinois are impassable. Low agricultural land floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 6.5 feet Sunday, May 22. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Boone, Dallas, Greene, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 00:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Adair; Boone; Dallas; Greene; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hardin; Madison; Webster Strong thunderstorms with gusty winds will impact portions of Polk, Story, western Marshall, Madison, southern Webster, northwestern Marion, western Jasper, Boone, southern Hamilton, eastern Adair, Warren, eastern Greene, southwestern Hardin, eastern Guthrie and Dallas Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1211 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles southeast of Fort Dodge to 6 miles northwest of Ogden to 6 miles west of Dallas Center to 11 miles northeast of Green Valley Lake. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. A personal weather station gusted to 44 mph, Jefferson gusted to 36 mph, and Fontanelle gusted to 34 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Dallas Center around 1215 AM CDT. Adel and Ogden around 1220 AM CDT. Waukee around 1225 AM CDT. Urbandale, Boone, Granger and Boone Speedway around 1230 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include the Des Moines metro, Jewell Junction, Ames, Gilbert, Bondurant, and Story City. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 43 and 72, and between mile markers 87 and 133. Interstate 80 between mile markers 87 and 156. Interstate 235 between mile markers 1 and 14. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cook, Lake, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cook; Lake; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Cook County in northeastern Minnesota Eastern Lake County in northeastern Minnesota Eastern St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 515 AM CDT. * At 1130 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across southern portions of the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen southwest of Castle Danger. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. The main area of concern is Highway 61, where flash flooding may lead to bridge washouts, especially at the Cascade River. Flash flooding may quickly escalate once rivers exceed culvert capacity. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Grand Marais, Two Harbors, Silver Bay, Grand Portage, Lutsen, Tofte, Beaver Bay, Taconite Harbor, Sugar Loaf Cove, Little Marais, Illgen City, Finland, Split Rock Lighthouse, Castle Danger, Hovland, Larsmont, Knife River, Alger, Temperance River State Park and White Pine Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
COOK COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy