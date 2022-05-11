ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Why ‘Experiential Flagships’ Are Next Big Thing

By Miles Socha
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EXaCu_0fZrTtoU00

Click here to read the full article.

A luxury store is not only for shopping anymore, but can also involve dining, drinking, having a cultural experience — or simply showing off on social media.

Consider Louis Vuitton ’s seven-story Ginza Namiki tower, complete with an LV Café and chocolate shop; the Gucci Garden in Florence with its rotating exhibitions, restaurant and shop; the avant-garde, art-driven department store SKP-S in Beijing, or Dior ’s colossal Avenue Montaigne flagship, which boasts a museum, restaurant, pastry café, multiple gardens and a hotel suite.

More from WWD

According to David Bourguignon, head of insights at Paris-based luxury consultancy MAD, “experiential flagships” can generate traffic, loyalty and more.

WWD : What is driving this trend to immersive brand experiences?

David Bourguignon: Several factors combined explain the rise of these experiential flagships. Social media and pop culture increasingly turned luxury brands into key signals that “you are living your life well.” In other words, the desire to not only own a luxury product but to live the brand in public has never been stronger. This appetite to spend time with the brand coincides with the need to sustain and increase the traffic in the stores. Indeed, for large brands, the increase in productivity of existing stores has become at least as important as opening stores and it starts with generating additional traffic.

WWD: Is the return on investment proven for these colossal stores?

D.B.: Considering the high productivity that the flagships of the most desirable brands can reach, the ROI [return on investment] linked to the sole commercial activity of the store can be quite quick — a few years for the best performers. On top of that, the value creation of the experiential features is both direct and a halo effect that requires the right KPI [key performance indicators].

First, the generation of additional traffic must be assessed, as well as the quality of this traffic: are you recruiting new clients for the core business? Are your existing clients buying into the experience feature? Next comes the measure of the customer lifetime value. If the emotional imprint is higher, it should make for more loyal clients — hence the key role of CRM [customer relationship management] to follow the clients. Then the measure of the client experience. Creating a “ballet” that seamlessly combines a store and a café for instance is no easy task, especially when successful initiatives create queues in front of the stores. Last but not least, as these stores represent in real life the brand’s lifestyle, they are meant to be used as international communication platforms and should be assessed as such.

WWD: Is it enough today for a luxury brand to open a huge flagship without adding a museum, an eatery, a gallery or other lifestyle amenities?

D.B.: Let’s put it this way: if you are a luxury brand that clients want to live, exploring the possibility of experiential flagships is probably relevant. If your brand’s core business is suffering, the risk is greater to create an “experiential flagship” that doesn’t generate traffic. However in both cases, flagships are key places to host the most exclusive clients, who need more than amazing products and a VIP salon: They need an experience that will make the moment memorable.

WWD: What are some of the interesting features you’ve seen introduced in luxury flagships?

D.B.: The beauty of luxury is the power of alchemy. Of course, to be successful, an experiential feature must be delivered with a level of operational excellence that is difficult to achieve. But the “right” experiential feature is the alchemy of a specific narrative that both fits the brand DNA, and the flair of the specific store location, as it creates the sense of cultural depth that makes for a truly satisfying lifestyle experience. Then sky is the limit — cafés, art galleries, concerts, barbers, clubs — experiences that are meant to be relived several times should be favored.

W WD: Should we expect this trend to affect all future luxury stores, even smaller ones?

D.B.: Immersive experiences can be considered in any store, as long as the value creation described above is relevant. The recent surge of experiential pop-ups is actually an expression of the same trend. This logic of experiential luxury can also trickle down to another typology of spaces that clients wish to live: the places of craftsmanship, for instance, in wines and spirits or watchmaking.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Bansk Group Buys Amika, Eva NYC Hair Care Brands

Click here to read the full article. Hair care brands Amika and Eva NYC have a new owner. Bansk Group, which was founded by former Coty Inc. and Reckitt Benckiser chief executive officer Bart Becht, has acquired majority stakes in the brands for an undisclosed sum. The two are the latest in a steady flow of acquisitions in the category, including that of Briogeo by Wella and Ouai by P&G Beauty late last year.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Amika and Eva NYC have steadily grown since they were...
HAIR CARE
WWD

Nordstrom’s New Sports-inspired Pop-up

Click here to read the full article. Nordstrom is getting sporty for its latest pop-up. The 17th iteration of the retailer’s Concepts @Nordstrom is a multibrand shop it’s calling Sports! The space features apparel, footwear and accessories for golf, tennis, running, training and cycling inspired by nostalgic sportswear.More from WWDInside the Nespresso x Chiara Ferragni Temporary Café in Milan6 Headlines that Captivated the Retail Industry in 201917 Exclusive Products from Nordstrom's New York City Flagship The mix will include exclusive capsules from Bogey Boys and Malbon Golf for the golf enthusiast; Full Court Sport, Lacoste, Palmes, Paterson and Reigning Champ for tennis;...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Goodhood Launches New Apparel Line, Eyes Global Expansion

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Goodhood, the multibrand fashion retailer on East London’s Curtain Road, next week will launch Goodhood Worldwide, a new in-house label. Priced between 15 and 130 pounds, the range of slogan T-shirts, sweaters, outerwear, and accessories was inspired by the retailer’s global community. Goodhood Worldwide is targeting the retailer’s “quintessential customers, who are local to the area” and “like-minded people that are around who share the same kind of sensibility and would be into what we’re doing,” said Jo Swindle, cofounder of Goodhood.More from WWDKnwls RTW Fall 2022 [Photos]Nicomede Men's Fall 2022 [Photos]Best...
APPAREL
WWD

Manish Chandra on Poshmark’s Potential

Click here to read the full article. Manish Chandra, founder and chief executive officer of Poshmark, is bringing buyers and sellers together in new ways with the peer-to-peer fashion resale platform — but he’s still looking for believers on Wall Street. Although investors bought in big to the inventory-lite idea at the beginning of the IPO boom — pushing the stock over $100 during its introduction in January 2021 — its shares have been under pressure lately. More from WWDPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of the Black Sheer Met Gala Fashion TrendRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments:...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
WWD

Tommy Hilfiger Strikes Multifaceted Partnership With Shawn Mendes

Click here to read the full article. Tommy Hilfiger is partnering with Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes on a “Play It Forward” collaboration. The 23-year-old Mendes will be the face of the summer 2022 global campaign, titled “Classics Reborn,” which features a collection made entirely of sustainable materials. In addition, throughout his upcoming “Wonder: The World Tour,” Mendes will wear more sustainable, custom-made Tommy Hilfiger styles, with the brand donating $1 million to efforts to mitigate and offset the environmental impact of the tour. More from WWDScenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion WeekBackstage at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2020Front Row at Tommy Hilfiger...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Nordstrom’s New Game, CAA’s Latest Signing, a Fete for Farfetch

Click here to read the full article. INTO THE GAME: Nordstrom is getting sporty for its latest pop-up. The 17th iteration of the retailer’s Concepts @Nordstrom is a multibrand shop it’s calling Sports! The space features apparel, footwear and accessories for golf, tennis, running, training and cycling inspired by nostalgic sportswear.More from WWDPhotos from Farfetch's Spring 2022 Campaign31 Quirky Home Decor Items to Elevate WFH6 Headlines that Captivated the Retail Industry in 2019 The mix will include exclusive capsules from Bogey Boys and Malbon Golf for the golf enthusiast; Full Court Sport, Lacoste, Palmes, Paterson and Reigning Champ for tennis; 2XU, District...
ECONOMY
WWD

These Celebrity-Favorite Ugg Slippers Are On Sale for 50% Off at Amazon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Everyone loves a comeback, especially when it combines style with comfort, and Ugg is leading the way with their wildly popular Oh Yeah slippers. Beloved by celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber and Gigi Hadid, these Birkenstock-style fuzzy slippers are designed for more than just lounging around the house — they need to be seen! — and they’re massively discounted at 50% off, giving you a total savings of $50.More from WWDPhotos of...
APPAREL
morningbrew.com

Apple is officially retiring the iPod

Apple is finally sending the iPod out to pasture after 20+ years of making it easier to listen to explicit versions of Lil Wayne songs without our parents knowing. The tech giant said yesterday that it will discontinue its iconic iPod Touch, the final remaining product of its music-player-only lineup, marking the official end of the era that revolutionized digital music.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flagships#Chocolate#Paris#Lv Caf#Skp S#Wwd Louis Vuitton
WWD

Spring Trend: Barbie Fashion

Click here to read the full article. Could life in plastic be fantastic? A few weeks ago, Warner Bros. released the first images of its forthcoming Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie, and it’s safe to say all things pink are trending. Fans may not know what to expect from the Greta Gerwig-directed movie but considering the cultural influence of the doll for generations, the movie’s fashions will be highly debated upon the film’s July 21 release.More from WWDPhotos of the Black Sheer Met Gala Fashion TrendPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW RunwayPantone's Spring 2022 Colors on the NYFW Runway Barbie first...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Condé Nast Releases Second Diversity, Inclusion Report

Click here to read the full article. Condé Nast, the publisher of titles including Vogue, Vanity Fair and The New Yorker, has just released its second diversity and inclusion report. Here’s how it stacks up with the previous year. In 2021, 64 percent of staffers based in the U.S. identified as white (versus 68 percent in 2020), 11 percent as Asian (versus 10 percent in 2020), 9 percent as Black (versus 7.5 percent in 2020), 7 percent as Latinx (versus 5.5 percent in 2020), 4 percent as multiracial (versus 4 percent in 2020) and 4 percent undeclared.More from WWDCelebrity Moments at...
BUSINESS
NME

Apple announces plans to discontinue the iPod

Apple has announced that it is officially discontinuing the iPod, after more than 20 years on the market. The MP3 player launched in 2001 with its original, click-wheel navigation, which was designed by Tony Fadell, who later invented the iPhone. The device was initially able to store up to 1,000 tracks.
ELECTRONICS
WWD

Another Tomorrow Signs Creative Head, Recurate Gets $14M Funding, Canopy’s New Database: Short Takes

Click here to read the full article. Exec Changeups: Another Tomorrow has signed on a new creative director: Elizabeth Giardina. The Brooklyn-based fashion veteran has served in various design roles over the past two decades helping to expand American fashion legacies, including the likes of Proenza Schouler (former vice president of design), Derek Lam (former VP of design for Derek Lam 10 Crosby), and Halston (former head designer for six years).More from WWDPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of the Black Sheer Met Gala Fashion TrendRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments: PHOTOS Prior to joining Another Tomorrow, Giardina...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
WWD

Business

Net Profit at Alberta Ferretti, Moschino Parent Aeffe More Than Doubles in Q1. A strong performance in the U.S. and Europe helped Aeffe post gains in profits, margins and revenues in the…. By. Tommy Hilfiger Strikes Multifaceted Partnership With Shawn Mendes. Mendes will be the face of a global ad...
BUSINESS
WWD

House of Pierre Cardin Announces Yearly Prize to Encourage Ecological Economy

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — While some look to space for a “planet B” in the face of ecological disaster, the house of Pierre Cardin hopes to find win-win solutions right here on Earth. At a press conference Tuesday at Maxim’s in Paris, Pierre Cardin group president Rodrigo Basilicati Cardin announced the launch of the Prix Bulles Cardin, an annual prize distinguishing organizations and individuals working toward “an ecological economy.”More from WWDFashion and Entertainment World Pays Homage to Jean Paul GaultierLegendary Actress and Nouvelle Vague Icon Jeanne Moreau Dies at 89Outer Space Fashion Trends “Sustainability must be backed...
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

Tapestry Taps Brakes on Outlook With China Slowdown

Click here to read the full article. Tapestry Inc.’s outlook took a hit from China’s COVID-19 lockdowns — a dark cloud hovering over fashion generally — but chief executive officer Joanne Crevoiserat sees strength just about everywhere else.  With uber luxury brands moving prices higher, the CEO sees a wider lane for accessible luxury, room to keep moving average unit retail prices higher despite inflation and continued momentum in North America, Europe and elsewhere.More from WWDPhotos of Coach's Mother's Day CampaignCoach NYFW After PartyThe Best Fashion Ad Campaigns of Spring 2018 Investors seemed skeptical at first and sent shares of Tapestry —...
BUSINESS
WWD

Financial

The RealReal Stock Gains on First-quarter Sales Growth. Inflation could play into the luxury resale site's favor. Get all the top news stories and alerts straight to your inbox. Sign Up Sign Up. By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. Ukraine War, China Closures, Supply...
BUSINESS
WWD

Out of Stock? Consumers Open to Substitutes

Click here to read the full article. The latest consumer research from Lucidworks revealed that online shoppers are open to buying a substitute item when the product they searched for is out of stock. The respondents, consumers from the U.S. and the U.K., who shop for apparel, told pollsters “there has been a noticeable uptick in ‘out-of-stock’ messages during the pandemic, but they are open to relevant substitutions that match their taste, preferred fit and price range.” Authors of the report said 76 percent of those polled “say that they’ll sometimes or always buy a substitute, even if they’re shopping with...
RETAIL
WWD

Farfetch Celebrates Its Beauty Launch With a West Hollywood-style Party

Click here to read the full article. The historic Schindler House in West Hollywood was the site for the Farfetch Beauty launch party on Tuesday evening to celebrate the luxury fashion platform’s foray into beauty products. The British luxury fashion company, created in 2008 by Portuguese billionaire José Neves, acquired earlier this year Los Angeles cult beauty retailer Violet Grey with an eye on expanding into a new category. On April 20, Farfetch launched its beauty marketplace by posting more than 100 prestige beauty brands on its e-commerce platform. The brands cover skin care, makeup, hair, fragrance, bath and body, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Delvaux Opens First Middle East Store in Dubai Mall

Click here to read the full article. DESTINATION DUBAI: Belgian luxury brand Delvaux has made its first move into the Middle East with the opening of its store at Dubai Mall on Thursday. The Brussels-based house has found a home on the ground floor or the Fashion Avenue section of the Emirati luxury shopping destination, where its neighbors include Dior, Piaget, Alaïa and Bulgari.More from WWDDelvaux Celebrates Miniatures Launch in Hong KongYoox Net-a-porter ValuationCannes Scene: What to do Between Screenings Chief executive officer Jean-Marc Loubier, who returned to the helm after the brand was acquired by Compagnie Financière Richemont in June 2021,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Where Prices Are Rising Most and How Fashion Compares

Click here to read the full article. Inflation eased modestly in April — but price gains are still running at 40-year highs and spreading across the economy.  The Labor Department’s April reading of the Consumer Price Index rose 8.2 percent from a year ago, piling on after March’s 8.6 percent increase, which was the highest since Ronald Reagan was president. More from WWDPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of the Black Sheer Met Gala Fashion TrendRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments: PHOTOS While COVID-19-induced supply chain backups, and energy costs in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are...
BUSINESS
WWD

WWD

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy