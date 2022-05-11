ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Spencer Phipps Swaps Paris for Los Angeles

By Alex Wynne
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aPSkD_0fZrTdw600

Click here to read the full article.

PARIS — Spencer Phipps is homeward bound.

The designer, for whom Paris has been home for the past five years, has chosen to make the move back to his native California.

More from WWD

With his Phipps brand in tow, the 2019 LVMH Prize finalist will be moving to Los Angeles in July after five years in Europe and a decade in New York, where he studied at Parsons School of Design before joining the Marc Jacobs men’s team.

“It’s just the right moment for me personally,” Phipps, who grew up in San Francisco, told WWD. “I didn’t go back to California for three years, basically I was in Europe for the entirety of COVID-19 and even before that, I was so busy with the business that I didn’t have time to go back.”

After such a long absence, going home again a year ago seeded the idea for the move. “I went back and was just hanging out at my mom’s place and I was just, ‘God, this is so lovely.’”

With its growing fashion scene, L.A. was a natural fit for the brand, he said. “I did New York for 10 years, and I’m not in a rush to go back there. L.A. has that adjacency to the industry, a little less so, but I think more than people realize, and it’s growing exponentially in this crazy way,” he said. “Our best community is in Los Angeles. We have a small but growing and very passionate group of people that support the brand.”

Phipps is stepping outside the conventional fashion ecosystem in more ways than one, choosing to present his spring 2023 collection for both men and women (his second including women’s designs) on Wednesday outside the seasonal calendar with a documentary style video shot around Los Angeles with non-professional models and featuring archival footage of the designer as a boy.

“One thing that happened with COVID-19 that started the whole conversation was finding other ways and means to communicate on the brand,” he said. “I would have never dared to do this three years ago, even a year ago. I was in this system, you do things during fashion week, and don’t do anything outside of that. Before COVID-19, you did fashion shows, and that was the goal.”

With a collection entitled “Origin,” like his first, the designer’s aim was to home in on the label’s core principles, revisiting past designs and making them “more interesting, maybe easier, better quality,” he summed up. Camouflage prints — an exploration of identity, according to Phipps — featured strongly, worked as a background or blurred into a Hawaiian shirt hybrid. These were combined with items like patchwork denim or upcycled cargo pants, lots of shorts and chunky plaid shirts true to the label’s colorful utilitarian ethos.

Among the expanded offer for women were a miniskirt crafted from the waistbands of old sports shorts and halter dresses made from old T-shirts.

Collaborations included a capsule made using deadstock fabrics and vintage garments from Woolrich, as well as a tie-up with the Smokey Bear Wildfire Prevention Campaign on a lineup of fun pieces, with a portion of sales going to the USDA Forest Service.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Miu Miu CEO on ‘Super High Visibility’ Moment, Launching First Bag Campaign Fronted by Sydney Sweeney

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — It’s a “super high visibility” moment for Miu Miu, and, according to chief executive officer Benedetta Petruzzo, this was achieved “not by chance, but it’s been spontaneous.” The latest quarterly Lyst Index showed that Miu Miu’s viral midriff-baring miniskirt generated a 400 percent increase in searches over the past three months and the look, paired with a short crop top, has been photographed on the likes of Zendaya on Interview magazine and Nicole Kidman on the cover of Vanity Fair — and it even has its own Instagram account, @miumiuset.More from WWDPhotos of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Fun-Loving’ Collab by Lisa Says Gah x Nuuly Aims to Please Gen Z

Click here to read the full article. It’s time for Nuuly renters to “say Gah” in a new collection with cult-favorite San Francisco-based label Lisa Says Gah. The 13-piece collection launches Wednesday, available to rent through the Urbn-owned Nuuly rental platform for $88 a month (as part of six items) and retails for $108 to $310. Inspired by the bestselling styles from Lisa Says Gah, the collection is predominantly produced in Los Angeles and San Francisco with a number of sustainability callouts.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection Styles include wrap dresses, miniskirts, blouses, overalls,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WWD

Skinny Blue Jeans Are Headed for Extinction

Click here to read the full article. Could skinny jeans be going the way of the dodo bird or the Tasmanian tiger? Skinny jeans have been in everyone’s closet for the past decade or so, but soon they might end up in the recycling bin.More from WWDN°21 X 7 For All MankindParis Fashion Week Spring 2018: Denim Taps Innovation and Does the NinetiesUnpublished Denim Fall/Winter 2017 These leg-hugging versions of denim pants gained notice with the rap and hip-hop crowd and by 2010 quickly took over the fashion runways. Skinny jeans were everywhere in different colors, washes, ankle treatments and later distressed...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
State
New York State
WWD

Rousteing Returns to NYC, Delvaux in Dubai, Nordstrom in the Hamptons

Click here to read the full article. OLIVIER’S RETURN: It was hard to miss the Balmain party in Manhattan Wednesday evening. Turning off Madison Avenue and onto 59th Street, the sidewalk in front of the boutique was painted highlighter yellow, which not only illuminated the party’s entrance from blocks away but also gave attendees a buttercup-like effect on their faces once they arrived. It was anything but subtle, which felt perfectly on brand for the celebration. People in club-ready looks — Balmain, of course — strutted down the street as they approached the store. Lea Michelle, Tommy Dorfman, Nina Agdal and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNBC

Kevin O'Leary reacts to a 27-year-old making $650,000 in Los Angeles

Kevin O'Leary, judge on CNBC's "Money Court," reacts to an episode of Millennial Money featuring Lauren Simmons, 27, who lives in Los Angeles, California, and earned $650,000 last year. Simmons started her career as the youngest female trader at the New York Stock Exchange, earning just $12,000 a year. She's since left Wall Street to build her own personal brand, and works as an author, producer, podcast and TV host, angel investor and board member of several financial companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Selfridges Teams With Jacquemus on Takeover Project ‘Le Bleu’

Click here to read the full article. British department store Selfridges is teaming with Jacquemus on a takeover project titled “Le Bleu” ahead of the summer. From May 3, the retailer’s The Corner Shop space on Oxford Street will be turned into a surrealist retail concept inspired by Simon Porte Jacquemus’ own bathroom.More from WWDFront Row at Jacquemus Fall 2021Jacquemus Fall 2021Backstage at Jacquemus RTW Spring 2021 The space will offer the brand’s bestselling Chiquito and Bambino bags in exclusive colorways; an exclusive range of hoodies, T-shirts and towels; the brand’s photography book, “Marseille Je T’aime,” and pieces from the Le Splash...
BUSINESS
WWD

Zoë Kravitz Is the Most Searched Met Gala Style Star

Click here to read the full article. While she’s only attended the Met Gala several times throughout her career, Zoë Kravitz’s red carpet style has made the biggest impression on spectators. According to a new report from Google, Kravitz is the most searched Met Gala red carpet style star since 2004. The finding is fitting, given the “Batman” actress’ edgy, cool-girl style has resonated with fans for quite some time.More from WWDRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments: PHOTOSRevisiting Past Met Galas From the Fairchild ArchivesPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style Stars Kravitz had arguably her most standout Met Gala...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Jacobs
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#New York Fashion Week#Dior Men S Spring#Givenchy Men S Spring#Parsons School Of Design
WWD

Alicia Keys Pays Homage to N.Y.C. in Ralph Lauren at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. Alicia Keys is a girl on fire walking the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala. The award-winning actress and singer stunned in a glittering, silver strapless gown by Ralph Lauren with a black asymmetrical cape with jeweled embroidery of New York City’s skyline encrusted on the dress. Her hair was styled in a high ponytail with accessories to match her dress.More from WWDRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments: PHOTOSRevisiting Past Met Galas From the Fairchild ArchivesPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style Stars According to a statement by Ralph Lauren, Keys’ column...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Jennifer Lopez Joins Heidi Klum in Making Overalls a Thing Again

ICYMI, overalls are back. Jennifer Lopez is the most recent celebrity (hot off the heels of Heidi Klum and Sydney Sweeney) to embrace this throwback look — and we have to admit, we're feeling this '90s-inspired trend more than ever now. The newly-engaged star stepped out with Ben Affleck...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
WWD

Chopard Taps Julia Roberts, Alberta Ferretti’s Top Award, Kim Loves Marilyn Again

Click here to read the full article. THE GODMOTHER: Shoes or not, Julia Roberts will be back for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The Hollywood star and Chopard “ambassadress” has been named godmother of the Trophée Chopard, an accolade distinguishing two talents that had a successful debut. Roberts, who famously considered an emerald-adorned Chopard necklace to trump the festival’s stringent rule to wear heels on the 2016 Cannes red carpet, succeeds Jessica Chastain, Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore and Charlize Theron as presenter of the trophy.More from WWDPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of the Top Searched...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Cardi B Dazzles in Gold Versace at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. It seems all that glitters is gold for Cardi B, who stunned on the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala wearing a custom creation by Versace. The award-winning rapper wore an embellished, formfitting gold gown by Versace, walking alongside the brand’s creative director Donatella Versace. The look was a halter dress made from embroidered jewelry and metal mesh with matching gold embroidery on the layered necklaces and bracelets in the brand’s signature gold chain.More from WWDRevisiting Past Met Galas From the Fairchild ArchivesPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style StarsRevisiting...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Spring Trend: Barbie Fashion

Click here to read the full article. Could life in plastic be fantastic? A few weeks ago, Warner Bros. released the first images of its forthcoming Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie, and it’s safe to say all things pink are trending. Fans may not know what to expect from the Greta Gerwig-directed movie but considering the cultural influence of the doll for generations, the movie’s fashions will be highly debated upon the film’s July 21 release.More from WWDPhotos of the Black Sheer Met Gala Fashion TrendPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW RunwayPantone's Spring 2022 Colors on the NYFW Runway Barbie first...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Kim Kardashian Wears Second Marilyn Monroe Dress Following Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian is continuing her homage to Marilyn Monroe in another standout fashion moment. The reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur took to Instagram on Friday to share photos of herself wearing the vintage Norman Norell green sequined dress Monroe wore at the 1962 Golden Globe Awards, where she received the Henrietta Award for World Film Favorite. Kardashian is seen posing in the vintage dress in a hotel room, holding Monroe’s actual Golden Globe Award.More from WWDPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy