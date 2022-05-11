ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend Max Mara Unveils Pasticcino Bag Itinerant Project

By Luisa Zargani
 2 days ago
MILAN — Weekend Max Mara is unveiling a cross-seasonal, itinerant project hinged on its signature Pasticcino Bag.

The first leg of the world tour is Venice, where the brand has unveiled the Pasticcino Bag Modello Venezia.

Kicking off for fall, the project is meant to support artisanal excellence and crafting traditions.

Paying tribute to the Venetian textile and glassmaking tradition, the Modello Venezia is crafted with Fortuny textiles and colorful glass beads made in Murano, the tiny island on the Venice Lagoon known globally for its art of glassmaking.

Spanish artist, set designer and inventor Mariano Fortuny revolutionized the worlds of textiles , fashion and the theater, and set up the factory on the Giudecca island in 1922 in a storied building that continues to operate with the original machines.

The three different Fortuny cottons used for the Pasticcino Bag span from metallic motifs in gentle hues of gold and copper against ivory and dusty teal blue to accents of lavender and deep red on a creamy base to a pattern in a mix of green and beige.

Named after the Italian word for “small pastry,” the Pasticcino Bag is a playful clutch, rendered in numerous variations, and characterized by a small ball clasp that in the Modello Venezia is made by Gambaro & Tagliapietra, celebrated for its artistic glass objects and one-of-a-kind pieces since 1974.

The two boules that adorn the bag are made by hand. One fuses an ivory base with streaks of contrasting nuances for a “marbleized” effect, while the other is made with a pastel-tinged base, soaked in a clear glass finish.

The bag will first be available in the brand’s Venice store and online, followed by all the label’s network of 250 stores starting in June, and in select department stores around the world.

A special edition of the bag will be dedicated to more than 50 countries ranging from the U.S. to Australia to highlight the local traditions.

Launched in 1983 as a casual outdoor weekend collection, Weekend Max Mara has evolved into a comprehensive line of ready-to-wear and accessories.

Weekend Max Mara also regularly launches Signature capsule collections, designed or inspired by a well-known creative who each season interprets the house’s codes.

In February, during Milan Fashion Week, Weekend Max Mara unveiled Habito, its latest Signature collection, co-created with architect and designer Patricia Urquiola. She interpreted the Pasticcino bag with a padded vertical pattern for a 3D effect or with diagonal lines that created an iridescent glow, with supersized boule clasps.

Last September, Weekend Max Mara teamed with New York
-based stylist and editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson on the spring 2022 collection, and previously unveiled capsules developed with top model Alek Wek; American illustrator and pop artist Donald Robertson; Lucinda Chambers, former fashion director of British Vogue; Oscar-winning costume designer Gabriella Pescucci; American interior designer Anthony Baratta, and American artist Richard Saja inspired by the famed Royal Ascot races, among others.

Footwear News

Bella Hadid Goes Sporty-Chic in Distressed Crewneck, Sleek Sweatpants & Shiny Sneakers in New York City

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Bella Hadid put a trendy spin on a cozy street style ensemble while out in New York City on Thursday. The supermodel’s latest look comes days after she put her signature edge on a lingerie outfit and heart cutout sandals for the Met Gala after-party. Hadid served a sporty-chic moment in a black off-the-shoulder sweatsuit. The cropped crewneck had a distressed hemline and oversized cuffs. She teamed the outerwear with a white halter...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Jill Biden Blooms for Mother’s Day in Slovakia in Belted Floral Dress and Suede Boots

Click here to read the full article. Dr. Jill Biden spent Mother’s Day in Kosice, Slovakia, visiting Slovak and Ukranian mothers and their children. The visit marks the start of Biden’s activities in the nation, which she will continue by meting with refugees at the Slovak border. The first lady arrived for the occasion in a dark green midi dress by Tanya Taylor, which featured an allover white and yellow floral print. The style was cinched with a brown leather belt and layered beneath a two-toned beige and olive green jacket. Biden finished her look with delicate earrings, a gold bracelet...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

These Celebrity-Favorite Ugg Slippers Are On Sale for 50% Off at Amazon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Everyone loves a comeback, especially when it combines style with comfort, and Ugg is leading the way with their wildly popular Oh Yeah slippers. Beloved by celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber and Gigi Hadid, these Birkenstock-style fuzzy slippers are designed for more than just lounging around the house — they need to be seen! — and they’re massively discounted at 50% off, giving you a total savings of $50.More from WWDPhotos of...
APPAREL
Harper's Bazaar

Kristen Stewart Pairs a Chanel Bodysuit With a Sheer Maxi Skirt

Kristen Stewart wore another sleek Chanel look in Monte Carlo yesterday. The Spencer actor wore another fun Chanel look while attending an event supporting the French fashion house's cruise 2023 collection in Monaco. In a pic shared on her stylist Tara Sweenen's Instagram, the star poses on a balcony, wearing a white bodysuit with black detailing and a single decoration of Chanel's interlocking C-logo, paired with a see-through maxi-length shirt and a belt adorned with the brand's white camellia flower.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lizzo Sparkles in Blue Sequined Catsuit, Combat Boots & Crocs for New Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo sparkles in blue for her new sera. The “Juice” singer released her new single alongside a music video entitled “About Damn Time,” where the flutist and pop star dazzled in her typical funny splendor. For the first outfit, Lizzo went with a gray sweatsuit comprised of a slouchy hoodie and equally as relaxed jogger sweats. She then transformed and wore a blue catsuit that featured dramatic cutouts and was covered in matching sequins. The garment was sleeveless, but Lizzo accessorized it with a pair of matching fingerless arm warmers. Lizzo wore two pairs of shoes...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Nordstrom’s New Game, CAA’s Latest Signing, a Fete for Farfetch

Click here to read the full article. INTO THE GAME: Nordstrom is getting sporty for its latest pop-up. The 17th iteration of the retailer’s Concepts @Nordstrom is a multibrand shop it’s calling Sports! The space features apparel, footwear and accessories for golf, tennis, running, training and cycling inspired by nostalgic sportswear.More from WWDPhotos from Farfetch's Spring 2022 Campaign31 Quirky Home Decor Items to Elevate WFH6 Headlines that Captivated the Retail Industry in 2019 The mix will include exclusive capsules from Bogey Boys and Malbon Golf for the golf enthusiast; Full Court Sport, Lacoste, Palmes, Paterson and Reigning Champ for tennis; 2XU, District...
ECONOMY
ETOnline.com

Meghan Markle’s Linen Summer Dress Is On Sale Ahead of Summer 2022

No one can deny it: Meghan Markle knows good style. Whether she's making a virtual appearance in a classy designer dress by Oscar de la Renta, sporting a pair of sleek, sustainable sneakers, or she's sitting down for an interview in a chic maternity look, it's clear that the Duchess of Sussex has an eye for fashion. But what might make her sartorial choices even more compelling is the fact that they're great for everyday occasions and, more often than not, come from affordable brands. Case in point: an easy, breathable linen summer dress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

