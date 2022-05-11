ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Bicester Village Marks Queen’s Jubilee With British Designer Pop-up

By Samantha Conti
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yZ76o_0fZrSunq00

Click here to read the full article.

LONDON — Platinum Jubilee fever is taking hold in the U.K. and Bicester Village is holding a monthlong salute to local design talent with a pop-up shop in collaboration with the British Fashion Council .

Created by Richard Quinn , who was the recipient of the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design , the Creative Spot x British Fashion Council pop-up will showcase 18 designers and labels including Christopher Kane , Mary Katrantzou, Mother of Pearl, Phoebe English, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, Roksanda and Sophia Webster.

More from WWD

It will also sell clothing from Rejina Pyo and Tata Naka, who will both be making their Bicester Village debuts. Ivana Nohel’s silk scarves, which Queen Elizabeth wears, will be available at the pop-up, which runs from Wednesday to June 15.

The Creative Spot is a temporary space that launched in 2016 at Italy’s Fidenza Village. It has appeared at other sites within The Bicester Collection , which specializes in selling discounted, out-of-season designer and luxury goods.

The British pop-up boutique offers designers retail space free of charge while providing them with exposure to customers in the wider village, which is located in Oxfordshire, England, and showcases brands including Gucci, Prada, Ralph Lauren, Alexander McQueen and Saint Laurent.

The pop-up will also be present online, with additional designers including Alighieri, Erdem and Teatum Jones.

“The queen has always shown a real interest in British fashion, so the Jubilee is a perfect opportunity to showcase the creativity and talent of a range of British designers,” said Quinn.

“In our store design we have endeavored to recreate the celebratory feeling of the British summertime, bringing a touch of brightness and jubilation to Bicester Village at this very special moment,” he added.

Desirée Bollier , chair and global chief merchant of The Bicester Collection, called the pop-up a platform “to nurture and support tomorrow’s talent today by providing them with mentoring to grow their businesses.”

In addition to hosting pop-ups to support young talent and small businesses, The Bicester Collection’s business mentorship program supports designers in their development. The Bicester Collection is also a launch patron of the BFC’s Industry Mentor Hub, which supports participating designers, offering them retail space with zero costs.

The Platinum Jubilee marks the Queen’s 70 years on the throne with a series of events set to take place in London during a long weekend that runs from Thursday, June 2 through Sunday, June 5.

Last week the Duchess of Cambridge stood in for the queen, handing Saul Nash the 2022 Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design during a BFC event at the Design Museum in London.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Selfridges Teams With Jacquemus on Takeover Project ‘Le Bleu’

Click here to read the full article. British department store Selfridges is teaming with Jacquemus on a takeover project titled “Le Bleu” ahead of the summer. From May 3, the retailer’s The Corner Shop space on Oxford Street will be turned into a surrealist retail concept inspired by Simon Porte Jacquemus’ own bathroom.More from WWDFront Row at Jacquemus Fall 2021Jacquemus Fall 2021Backstage at Jacquemus RTW Spring 2021 The space will offer the brand’s bestselling Chiquito and Bambino bags in exclusive colorways; an exclusive range of hoodies, T-shirts and towels; the brand’s photography book, “Marseille Je T’aime,” and pieces from the Le Splash...
BUSINESS
WWD

A Look at Queen Elizabeth’s Most Extravagant Tiaras

Click here to read the full article. One of the many hallmarks of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign has been the vast collection of extravagant tiaras she’s worn over her 70 years on the throne. Many of the queen’s tiaras have been in the British royal family for more than a century, with some headpieces commissioned by the queen’s grandmother, Queen Mary, from the House of Garrard.More from WWDA Look at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Couple Style: See the PhotosHarry Styles' Most Fashionable Moments: See the PhotosPhotos of 2022 Grammys Looks on the Fashion Week Runway Two of the queen’s most frequently...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Queen Latifah Rejoins CoverGirl, as Owner Coty Rounds Corner in Turnaround

Click here to read the full article. Queen Latifah is a CoverGirl, again.  Latifah is officially rejoining CoverGirl, with plans “to bring inclusivity to the forefront every step of the way, from product creation to ad development to product dissemination,” she said in a statement. More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean CrewFashion is Smitten With Beauty Executives In 2006, Latifah joined CoverGirl for more than a decade as the face of the Queen Collection, the brand’s foray into deeper skin tones, as well as Clean Foundation and Outlast Lipcolor.  Latifah rejoins CoverGirl as its owner, Coty Inc., pivots to growth...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophia Webster
Person
Christopher Kane
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Ralph Lauren
Person
Mary Katrantzou
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Duchess Of Cambridge Allegedly Appeared Upset, Moody During 3 Important Events Involving Prince William, Pippa Middleton, Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton is the epitome of class and grace. Throughout the years that she has been seen in public, it has been very rare for royal fans to see her without a smile on her face. The Duchess of Cambridge rarely shows negative emotions, but a body language expert revisited three key instances wherein Middleton seemed upset or moody.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Fashion#Design Museum#British Royal Family#Uk#Queen Elizabeth Ii Award#British Design#Preen#Roksanda Rtw#The Bicester Collection
epicstream.com

Princess Diana Shock: Prince Charles’ Ex-Wife Shouldn’t Have Been Styled As A Princess? Prince William, Prince Harry’s Mom Reportedly Earned The Title Because Of This

Princess Diana is one of the most loved members of the royal family. Decades after her death, she was oftentimes likened to her daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton. Royal fans couldn’t help but imagine what the two women’s relationship would’ve been like if they had met. Royal experts have also pointed out some similarities between the two. But they are different in at least one aspect: their royal titles.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

A Royal Expert Says Princess Diana Would "Surely Be Proud" of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

Just a few days after Prince Harry said that he's certain that all his work with the Invictus Games — and his role as a dad to Archie and Lillibet — would make his mother, Princess Diana, very proud, a royal expert explained that both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton should be very happy with their place in the late princess's legacy, too. A royal expert told The Daily Express that Diana would "surely be proud" of both of her daughters-in-law. Daena Borrowman said that she'd be happy to see Meghan and Kate bringing their own personalities to the royals and highlight things that are near and dear to them.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton & Prince William Were “In Complete Unison” at Manchester Memorial

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently made an appearance in Manchester, U.K., to honor the victims of a 2017 bombing that took place after an Ariana Grande concert. They attended the official opening of the bombing victims' memorial, called "Glade of Light." And while William delivered a touching opening speech, Middleton laid flowers at the memorial site. But a closer look at their facial expressions and gestures tell us even more about their true feelings.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Fashion
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Glows In Green Midi Dress & Pointy Pumps to Present The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Middleton looked gorgeous in green as she presented The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. The event was hosted by the British Fashion Council at London’s Design Museum in Kensington today. The award aims to recognize the cultural and trade role that the British design and fashion industry has played throughout the monarch’s reign. The Duchess of Cambridge made a stylish arrival in a green dress by British-Canadian fashion designer Edeline...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Elevates Classic Suiting With Stiletto Sandals & Hot Pink Handbag for Burberry’s ‘Lola’ Party

Click here to read the full article. Natalia Bryant put a modern twist on classic suiting with statement details to celebrate Burberry’s signature Lola bag in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The star-studded bash was held at a private venue and hosted by creative chief officer Ricardo Tisci. The 19-year-old daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant served a monochrome moment in an all-black outfit that included an oversized blazer. The outwear met mid-thigh and featured a structured collar and was accented with shiny buttons. The college student paired her jacket with black trousers. The pants had a satin side seam and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Who What Wear Sold to Marie Claire Publisher Future

Click here to read the full article. Who What Wear, the California-based fashion and shopping platform, has been acquired by Future, a platform for specialist media brands, from Clique Brands for an undisclosed amount, the company said Tuesday. Investment bank Ohana & Co., which most recently advised Violet Grey on its sale to Farfetch, acted as adviser on the deal for Who What Wear.More from WWDFashion Group International Rising Star Awards 2022Stone Island Collaborates With Supreme On New CollaborationInside Josh Sperling's 'Daydream' Exhibition at Perrotin Adding Who What Wear’s 10 million social followers to its portfolio, the acquisition will make Future the...
BUSINESS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Fun-Loving’ Collab by Lisa Says Gah x Nuuly Aims to Please Gen Z

Click here to read the full article. It’s time for Nuuly renters to “say Gah” in a new collection with cult-favorite San Francisco-based label Lisa Says Gah. The 13-piece collection launches Wednesday, available to rent through the Urbn-owned Nuuly rental platform for $88 a month (as part of six items) and retails for $108 to $310. Inspired by the bestselling styles from Lisa Says Gah, the collection is predominantly produced in Los Angeles and San Francisco with a number of sustainability callouts.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection Styles include wrap dresses, miniskirts, blouses, overalls,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WWD

WWD

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy