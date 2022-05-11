Bicester Village Marks Queen’s Jubilee With British Designer Pop-up

Click here to read the full article.

LONDON — Platinum Jubilee fever is taking hold in the U.K. and Bicester Village is holding a monthlong salute to local design talent with a pop-up shop in collaboration with the British Fashion Council .

Created by Richard Quinn , who was the recipient of the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design , the Creative Spot x British Fashion Council pop-up will showcase 18 designers and labels including Christopher Kane , Mary Katrantzou, Mother of Pearl, Phoebe English, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, Roksanda and Sophia Webster.

It will also sell clothing from Rejina Pyo and Tata Naka, who will both be making their Bicester Village debuts. Ivana Nohel’s silk scarves, which Queen Elizabeth wears, will be available at the pop-up, which runs from Wednesday to June 15.

The Creative Spot is a temporary space that launched in 2016 at Italy’s Fidenza Village. It has appeared at other sites within The Bicester Collection , which specializes in selling discounted, out-of-season designer and luxury goods.

The British pop-up boutique offers designers retail space free of charge while providing them with exposure to customers in the wider village, which is located in Oxfordshire, England, and showcases brands including Gucci, Prada, Ralph Lauren, Alexander McQueen and Saint Laurent.

The pop-up will also be present online, with additional designers including Alighieri, Erdem and Teatum Jones.

“The queen has always shown a real interest in British fashion, so the Jubilee is a perfect opportunity to showcase the creativity and talent of a range of British designers,” said Quinn.

“In our store design we have endeavored to recreate the celebratory feeling of the British summertime, bringing a touch of brightness and jubilation to Bicester Village at this very special moment,” he added.

Desirée Bollier , chair and global chief merchant of The Bicester Collection, called the pop-up a platform “to nurture and support tomorrow’s talent today by providing them with mentoring to grow their businesses.”

In addition to hosting pop-ups to support young talent and small businesses, The Bicester Collection’s business mentorship program supports designers in their development. The Bicester Collection is also a launch patron of the BFC’s Industry Mentor Hub, which supports participating designers, offering them retail space with zero costs.

The Platinum Jubilee marks the Queen’s 70 years on the throne with a series of events set to take place in London during a long weekend that runs from Thursday, June 2 through Sunday, June 5.

Last week the Duchess of Cambridge stood in for the queen, handing Saul Nash the 2022 Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design during a BFC event at the Design Museum in London.