TITUSVILLE – The 43rd annual Space Coast International Air Show is set to be held at the Space Coast Regional Airport in Titusville on May 21-22. The show, hosted by Valiant Air Command, will feature a wide variety of air demonstrations, according to spacecoastairshow.com, that include those put on by the F-22 Raptor Demo Team, E/A-18 Growler Demo, A-10 Thunderbolt II, Chuck Aaron Helicopter Aerobatics, F-86 Sabre Jet Demo, Attack Helicopter Demo, SOCOM Para-Commandos and the Douglas C-47 TICO Bell.

TITUSVILLE, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO