After more students requested single rooms this spring than past years, some students have reported frustrating outcomes from Northwestern’s housing lottery system. Every spring, sophomores and upperclassmen who want to live on campus are randomly assigned housing priority numbers ranging from one to more than 1800. Some students with high priority numbers said they had difficulties finding housing that accommodated their location and room preferences. Others said singles were especially hard to come by, even in Foster-Walker Complex, the singles-only residence hall.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO