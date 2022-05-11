ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Apprehends Suspects in Latest Edition of ‘Hide and Seek’

Cover picture for the articleBREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit has apprehended the following suspects in the latest edition of...

askflagler.com

Bunnell’s Earnest Watson Arrested in Connection to Tuesday Shooting

BUNNELL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Earnest Watson on charges of Improper Exhibition of a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. It is in connection to the shooting on East Booe Street in Bunnell on Tuesday, which led to community nervousness but no injuries.
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman jailed after being accused of choking male victim

A 30-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after a male victim accused her of choking him during an argument. On Wednesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, the male victim told the deputy that he had been choked by Giovanna Nicolette Castrogiovani.
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after being accused of threatening landscaper with firearm

A 49-year-old Ocala man was arrested after a landscaper accused him of making threats with a firearm during a verbal altercation. On Tuesday, several Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on SW 30th Terrace in Ocala in reference to a man making threats with a firearm. Upon arrival, one of the deputies met with a male victim who stated that he was at the residence to complete a landscaping job for the homeowner.
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for allegedly trafficking bath salts

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in jail after being accused of trafficking bath salts. According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office reports 31-year-old Rarecues Perry was pulled over for not having a tag light. Perry then let deputies check his car. They found over 28 grams of...
niceville.com

Florida woman arrested in alleged real estate scam

FLORIDA – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) have arrested a Florida woman the agency accused of stealing hundreds of thousands from dozens of victims in a complex real estate scam. The FDLE said it arrested Tabria Anorria Josey, 20, of Loxahatchee, on charges of scheme...
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian Man Charged With First Degree Murder in John Robert Spencer Case

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, Scott Hodges, 44, of Sebastian, was indicted and charged with First Degree Murder with a Firearm in the death of John Robert Spencer. Spencer’s family has reached out to Sebastian Daily, asking to keep the public informed about the case since so many people knew him well.
Citrus County Chronicle

Hernando man a no-show for drug-trafficking trial; arrest warrant issued

A Hernando man was a no-show to his trial for dealing in one of the largest methamphetamine amounts local authorities seized in Citrus County. Ricky Lee Pope failed to appear Tuesday, May 10, in court, prompting Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard to order a warrant for the 58-year-old’s arrest, according to court records. Howard also revoked Pope’s bond.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Officials: Florida woman allegedly shot her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times, officials say. In a Facebook post, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said on April 19 an animal enforcement officer visited the home of Jamie Lynn Kujawa, 37, after receiving a tip that a woman was possibly shooting her dogs with a BB gun. Witnesses told the officer that he heard a BB gun being fired and followed by dogs yelping. The witness told the officer they heard the BB gun fire about 15 times in a span of 30 to 45 minutes.
fox35orlando.com

Woman beaten to death by another nursing home resident, Flagler County deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A nursing home resident was found dead after reportedly being beaten to death by another resident, Flagler County deputies said Wednesday. Deputies responded to the Gold Choice Assisted Living & Memory Care facility in Palm Coast around 2 a.m. That's where they say the victim was found beaten in the room of another resident, identified as 72-year-old Cliff Mody. Mody reportedly admitted to the facility staff that he had "beaten a woman to death in his room," deputies said in a news release.
maggrand.com

Florida revelers wreak havoc at annual lake party in Volusia County

An annual lake party in Florida suddenly turned into chaos as a wild brawl broke out among a group of revelers on Saturday, according to a report. The violent incident, which was caught on camera and dubbed “Mayhem at Lake George,” occurred on and around a DJ deck anchored in the water. One person reportedly suffered a severe head injury during the fight, according to WESH 2.
