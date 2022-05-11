Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Apprehends Suspects in Latest Edition of ‘Hide and Seek’

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times, officials say. In a Facebook post, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said on April 19 an animal enforcement officer visited the home of Jamie Lynn Kujawa, 37, after receiving a tip that a woman was possibly shooting her dogs with a BB gun. Witnesses told the officer that he heard a BB gun being fired and followed by dogs yelping. The witness told the officer they heard the BB gun fire about 15 times in a span of 30 to 45 minutes.

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO