Milwaukee police are searching for a known suspect after a person with a gun fired at police near 23rd and Locust Tuesday night.

Around 8:21 p.m., police responded to a subject with a gun complaint. When they arrived, police encountered an armed person who saw police and ran away, according to a statement from Milwaukee police.

Officers chased the suspect on foot, identified themselves and commanded the person to stop.

The suspect then turned around and opened fire on the officers, police said. The officers returned fire.

Residents that live near the incident are thankful they are alive.

Doristine Coleman has lived on 23rd and Locust for more than 20 years and said what happened Tuesday night is still shocking.

Coleman's grandchildren were playing outside before coming inside moments before gun shots rang out.

"I almost lost my kids last night," Coleman said. "The bullets hit right where my kids were."

That unimaginable thought continues to run through Coleman's mind Wednesday afternoon.

Coleman shared this Ring doorbell footage and she said it shows several officers running with their guns drawn.

WATCH: Surveillance video from a home near the incident:

Suspect exchanges fire with police near 23rd and Locust

Another neighbor we spoke to said she just finished eating dinner when gun shots began.

WATCH: In this surveillance video we obtained, you can see several police officers with long guns searching a backyard.

23rd & Locust surveillance video shows MPD with guns, searching yard

Between both neighbors, they've lived on the block for more than 60 years and are praying for one thing.

"I just really wish they would just put the guns down and just live life," Coleman stated. "I just want the violence to stop. It's just too much of it."

Police said it is unclear if the suspect had been hit by gunfire. No officers were injured.

The suspect is still on the run.

If you have any information about this incident, contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

TMJ4 Command post near 23rd and Hadley

