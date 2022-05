The Palm Coast Parks and Recreation Department is organizing its first-ever women’s basketball league this summer, beginning June 8 and continuing through July 27. The women’s league will run every Wednesday evening from 7–10 p.m. at the Rymfire Elementary School gym. Each team will play six to ten regular season games before advancing to single-elimination playoffs. Games will consist of two 20-minute halves with two FHSAA certified officials. Teams are allowed a maximum of 11 players per team. Participants are able to register an entire team for a fee of $325 or sign up as a free agent for $35. Free agent participants will be assigned to a team at random.

PALM COAST, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO