This story is published in collaboration with OC Archives in Action. Pinning one place or time as the birthplace of anything is always risky. Attributing it to one person is even trickier. Particularly when it comes to surfing history. Unless, that is, you don't mind getting a bar of wax thrown at your head. But if we were to trace back to a single place and time where California surf culture began, it was likely Corona del Mar in the 1920s. And the person who gave birth to it was Duke Kahanamoku — fittingly known as the "father of modern surfing."

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO