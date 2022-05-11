ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

'They deserve to be searched for'

redlakenationnews.com
 2 days ago

A gray dress swung from a rod held above a crowd of 200 at Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center in Seattle. “Justice for Rosenda” was spray-painted...

www.redlakenationnews.com

redlakenationnews.com

Hospital overwhelmed with kids in crisis being dropped at ER doors

Children who lash out in homes and protective placements are increasingly being dropped off at the M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital, prompting the creation of a makeshift shelter in an ambulance garage. While hospitals have always been a place of last resort for children in emotional or behavioral crises,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

May 11th to May 17th is being recognized as National Police Week

On October 1962, Congress authorized President John F. Kennedy to designate May 15th as National Police Officer’s Memorial Day. This year, from May 11th to May 17th is being recognized as National Police Week. Annually, approximately 160 Law Enforcement Officers around the United States are killed in the line...
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Boarding school survivors: Stories will be heard

Ramona Charette Klein remembers her mom's tears. She also remembers the beatings and the bruises left by a matron at school. The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa citizen was only 7 years old when she first started Fort Totten Indian boarding school in North Dakota from 1954 to 1958. It was an isolating time for her.
EDUCATION
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
redlakenationnews.com

Inter-Generational Family Wellness Service Building Groundbreaking held in Red Lake - P3

The Inter-Generational Family Wellness Service Building Groundbreaking was held in Red Lake on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Located at 16000 Pike Creek in Red Lake, the new $17 million dollar facility will offer, Cultural Services, Family Wellness Services, Family Preservation, Reunification Services, ICWA, Foster Care, Behavioral Health, Elderly/Vulnerable Adult Services, Public Health, Elderly Nutrition Meals and Elder;y Maintenance.
RED LAKE, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Creative Community Leadership Institute announces 2022 cohort with 55 participants from 36 communities

Saint Paul & Fergus Falls, MN, Rapid City, SD – Racing Magpie and Springboard for the Arts are excited to announce the 2022 cohort of the Creative Community Leadership Institute (CCLI). CCLI is an intensive, in-person, cohort-based training program with real-world practice for artists, culture bearers, community organizers, community development practitioners, and other leaders seeking to deepen their impact in creative community building. This new group has 55 participants from 36 communities across Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and the 23 Native Nations that share that same geography.
SAINT PAUL, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Red Lake COVID-19 Weekly update - Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – COVID-19 Weekly update. At the March Regular Council Meeting, the Red Lake Tribal Council voted unanimously to lift all COVID-19 mandates via Resolution No. 45-2022, 8 for and 0 against. However it is at the discretion of the Program Directors to determine if any COVID-19 Precautions remain in place at their facilities.
RED LAKE, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Melanie Lea Spears

July 23, 1957 - May 10, 2022. Melanie Lea Spears, 64, of Minneapolis, MN, journeyed to the spirit world on Tuesday, May 10th, 2022, at Hennepin County Medical Center. Melanie was born on July 23rd, 1957, the oldest of seven children to James Owen Morgan and Phyllis Albertina (Barry) Morgan. A member of Crow Creek, Dakota Tribe of Fort Thompson, SD. She grew up in Bloomington MN, graduated from John F. Kennedy High School. Received her Bachelor’s Degree from Macalester College, Received her Masters of Divinity at Seabury Seminary, Chicago, IL. She retired from All-Saints Indian Mission, Minneapolis, MN. Melanie met the love of her life, George Spears at Macalester College, they were married August 14th, 1976. Their love was eternal and they are at peace together again.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

'Truly a sad day'

Tribal leaders in Wyoming have ousted the entire school administration and school board on their reservation after an investigation corroborated accounts of sexual harassment, bullying and drug use at the St. Stephens Indian School. Leaders of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe and the Northern Arapaho Tribe requested the investigation after hearing...
WYOMING, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Whalen J. Wasacase

In loving memory of Whalen James Wasacase, "Ta'hinea;ta'hea Sinte (Deer Tail) was born on December 2, 1964 and began his journey to Heaven on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks. Whalen was born in Broadview, Saskatchawan, Canada on December 2, 1964 to Richard and Marian (Siaka) Wasacase.
GRAND FORKS, ND
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota announces new Midway COVID-19 Community Testing site

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is opening a new COVID-19 community testing location in the Midway neighborhood of Saint Paul and closing two existing testing sites as part of the state’s ongoing work to adjust testing resources to meet demand and need. May 12 will be the last...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Red Lake Department of Public Safety recovers body from Battle River

The Red Lake Department of Public Safety began a search in the waters of Battle River last evening, Monday, May 9, 2022, after Delwyn Lee Cloud, Sr., age 38, of Ponemah, fled from police officers. Mr. Cloud ran into Battle River and disappeared from sight. Red Lake Search and Rescue...
PONEMAH, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Grossell Supports Bipartisan Bill, Veterans

St. Paul, MN – The Minnesota House has approved legislation that continues the commitment of caring for veterans. The Veterans and Military Omnibus bill passed the House on Friday with a 122-1 vote. “I am the son, father and brother of veterans. I am a veteran,” said Representative Matt...
SAINT PAUL, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Construction on Highway 71 in Bemidji to begin May 16

BEMIDJI, Minn. – A Minnesota Department of Transportation construction project on Highway 71 between Highway 197 and Winter Sumac Road in Bemidji begins May 16. It includes the construction of a roundabout at Anne Street and seven reduced conflict intersections (J-Turns). Highway 71 will remain open to thru traffic...
BEMIDJI, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Duwamish Tribe Prepares to Sue Federal Government to Secure Tribal Sovereignty

The Duwamish Tribe has lived in the Seattle area since time immemorial. Though the tribe signed the Treaty of Point Elliott in 1855 creating a government-to-government relationship with the U.S., it is still not federally recognized. This week, the Duwamish Tribe plans to file a lawsuit against the U.S. federal government to defend its tribal sovereignty.
SEATTLE, WA
redlakenationnews.com

Syrian Doctors Risking Their Lives to Support Ukrainian Doctors and Patients

Edinburg, TX - UOSSM has been responding to the crisis in Ukraine by providing expertise gained from over 10 years of war in Syria through medical missions and training. On April 2 -12, UOSSM, in partnership with British renowned war doctor, Dr. David Nott of the David Nott Foundation, led a surgical medical mission, providing training workshops to doctors, and critical surgeries to patients affected by the war in Ukraine. Dr. David Nott, Dr. Monzer Yazji, Dr. Ahmad Dbais and Dr. Mohammed Zaidiye all contributed and coordinated in the surgical medical mission.
ADVOCACY
redlakenationnews.com

Tornadoes move across Minnesota over two nights

A grain bin toppled by high winds in Kandiyohi County fell onto a car and killed a passenger inside on Thursday night, the second night in a row of tornado activity in Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed the fatality occurred at 7 p.m. Thursday about two miles northeast of...
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Strategies for Engaging with the Youth Workforce in Our Communities

Jobs and the workforce are critical topics as we head into the summer season. May’s Workforce Wednesday discussion – a monthly opportunity for Minnesota employers to share stories and solutions to address workforce challenges – focused on strategies for engaging with the youth workforce in our communities. Here are some of the key takeaways:
ELK RIVER, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Department of the Interior Releases Investigative Report, Outlines Next Steps in Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative

WASHINGTON — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland today released Volume 1 of the investigative report called for as part of the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative, a comprehensive effort to address the troubled legacy of federal Indian boarding school policies. This report lays the groundwork for the continued work of the Interior Department to address the intergenerational trauma created by historical federal Indian boarding school policies.
HAWAII STATE

