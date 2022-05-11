'They deserve to be searched for'

July 23, 1957 - May 10, 2022. Melanie Lea Spears, 64, of Minneapolis, MN, journeyed to the spirit world on Tuesday, May 10th, 2022, at Hennepin County Medical Center. Melanie was born on July 23rd, 1957, the oldest of seven children to James Owen Morgan and Phyllis Albertina (Barry) Morgan. A member of Crow Creek, Dakota Tribe of Fort Thompson, SD. She grew up in Bloomington MN, graduated from John F. Kennedy High School. Received her Bachelor’s Degree from Macalester College, Received her Masters of Divinity at Seabury Seminary, Chicago, IL. She retired from All-Saints Indian Mission, Minneapolis, MN. Melanie met the love of her life, George Spears at Macalester College, they were married August 14th, 1976. Their love was eternal and they are at peace together again.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO