Barstow, CA

Coroner looking for family of a 31-year-old homeless man found dead in Barstow

By Victor Valley News Group
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office is asking for help locating the family of a homeless man that was recently found dead. On Saturday,...

KESQ News Channel 3

20-year-old Indio resident killed in crash in Twentynine Palms

An investigation continues into a two vehicle crash that led to the death of a 20-year-old Indio resident. The crash happened Thursday at approximately 10:38 a.m. in the area of Lear Avenue and Two Mile Road. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies learned that the Indio resident was driving a Subaru wagon The post 20-year-old Indio resident killed in crash in Twentynine Palms appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
Nationwide Report

10-year-old and 11-year-old dead after a traffic collision in Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)

10-year-old and 11-year-old dead after a traffic collision in Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday, two children, including a 10-year-old and 11-year-old, lost their lives while two others were hurt following a traffic collision in Bakersfield. The fatal car crash took place on James Road at about 3:43 p.m. According to the investigation reports, a 14-year-old teenager was driving a white two-door Nissan Sedan with three other passengers [...]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS LA

$50,000 reward offered to find killer of 4-year-old boy gunned down in Altadena drive-by

A $50,000 reward for information was offered Wednesday to help catch the killer of a 4-year-old Altadena boy.Salvador "Chavita" Esparza was killed in a drive-by shooting as he stood in the doorway of an Altadena home in the 300 block of West Figureoa Drive on July 5, 2016. Authorities say he was caught in the crossfire of a gang shooting.Immediately after the shooting, police say the suspect was described as driving a dark-colored or black vehicle, but no further information was released.A $20,000 reward that was first approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors a month after the shooting was increased to $25,000 in February of last year. Because it was set to expire on May 18, the board voted to increase the reward for information to $50,000 in the hopes that it "will bring forth witnesses to help solve this crime and bring this very distraught family justice and closure," a motion from LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
ALTADENA, CA
vvng.com

Woman burned with hot water in Barstow, boyfriend arrested

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Barstow man accused of threatening to kill and burning his girlfriend with hot water was arrested after he attempted to run from police. On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at about 12:37 p.m., Corporal Phillip Ragle and additional officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Montara Road regarding a report of a black male adult wearing a blue T-Shirt and blue “Dodger” baseball hat brandishing a firearm.
BARSTOW, CA
foxla.com

Woman found dead in Van Nuys home; boyfriend arrested

VAN NUYS, Calif. - The boyfriend of a woman who was found dead in an abandoned home overnight in Van Nuys has been arrested on suspicion of murder, according to police. Alondra Flores, 24, was found dead around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday near Ranchito Avenue and Oxnard Street. According to LAPD, someone had called 911, saying that Flores had shot herself. However, when the police got there, they determined that she couldn't have shot herself. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
crimevoice.com

Man arrested after roommate found deceased inside shared residence

A 22-year-old Anaheim man has been arrested after police found his deceased roommate inside their shared residence. The suspect, Marlon Garcia, had been forbidden by court order to go to the residence, which he shared with his 59-year-old roommate, Santos Castillo of Anaheim. At about 6:30 PM on May 3rd, Anaheim police received a call that Garcia was at the residence, located in the 500 block of N. Philadelphia Street.
ANAHEIM, CA
signalscv.com

13-year-old girl reportedly drives off in grandma’s vehicle

A 13-year-old girl took her grandmother’s vehicle Tuesday evening and was eventually stopped by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Stevenson Ranch, according to sheriff’s officials. At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a call in the 23500 block of Wiley Canyon Road in Newhall about...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
CBS LA

Man wanted after trying to kidnap 2 children at Pico Rivera park

The public's help is needed to identify a man who tried to kidnap a girl at Pico Park in Pico Rivera.The incident happened Tuesday at about 3 p.m. as the girl left her school and was walking through Pico Park, 9528 Beverly Blvd. Authorities say the man started talking to the girl, who told him to leave her alone as she walked away. But he grabbed her arm and pulled her with him as he said she was not going anywhere.When a good Samaritan intervened and confronted the man and threatened to call police, he let go then lunged forward and tried grab the arm of the young child that was with the good Samaritan. He was unable to grab either child and ran away, authorities said.The man was described as a Hispanic man about 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, about 30 to 35 years old, unshaven, and with shaggy salt-and-pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with black pants and tattered shoes.Anyone with information about the man or the incident can contact Los Angeles County sheriff's Detective Villegas at (562) 949-2421.
PICO RIVERA, CA
KGET

Missing restaurant owner seen in Las Vegas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Christian Gonzalez, missing owner of downtown restaurant The Spot, sold his vehicle in Las Vegas and deputies are working with Nevada authorities to locate him, sheriff’s officials said. Gonzalez’s family reported him missing April 27 after he failed to show at the restaurant. Tips led to the discovery Gonzalez was in […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTLA

Los Angeles man accused of killing woman, blaming it on suicide

A Los Angeles man is in police custody after he allegedly killed a woman and then called 911 to report her death as a suicide. Around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday police and paramedics found 24-year-old Alondra Flores dead near the area of Oxnard Street and Ranchito Avenue in the Valley Glen neighborhood of the San Fernando […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Motorcyclist killed during crash in Salinas identified as “Frank Da Tank”

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said a 56-year-old person died Tuesday in a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Natividad Road. A family member identified the victim with KION as Francisco Javier Vasquez Jr., or as friends called him "Frank Da Tank." Police said when they arrived past 2:30 p.m., they found a motorcyclist unresponsive. The post Motorcyclist killed during crash in Salinas identified as “Frank Da Tank” appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA

