A gray dress swung from a rod held above a crowd of 200 at Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center in Seattle. “Justice for Rosenda” was spray-painted in red on the front. The dress was the last item Rosenda Sophia Strong — a 31-year-old mother of four and citizen of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation — had changed out of at her sister’s home before she went missing in October 2018. On July 4, 2019, her remains were found in an abandoned freezer near Toppenish, Wash.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO