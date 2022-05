In a stunning development, popular Ward 5 Councillor Al Fiore has resigned from the Revere City Council. Fiore, who was elected to the Council in November, emailed his resignation to City Clerk Ashley Melnik last Friday. In the communication, Fiore wrote: “Mr. President and members of the Council: Due to my ongoing medical issues, I cannot effectively represent the residents of Ward 5. Therefore, effective today, I am resigning from the office of Ward 5 City Councillor. I would like to thank the residents of Ward 5 for the opportunity to serve and wish everyone well. Respectfully, Al Fiore.”

REVERE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO