Kasson, MN

K-M students learn about health care careers through Immersive Experiences Program

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - 4th Graders at Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School had a chance to see what it would be like to work in the medical field on Tuesday. They got to feel the weight of an x-ray apron, use a stethoscope, and even touch a pig heart. This is...

KAAL-TV

Volunteers needed to help teach seniors about technology

(ABC 6 News) - During the pandemic more people felt alone as we could not connect in person, and for many adults, technology usage skyrocketed. But there is one program in Olmsted, Winona, and Wabasha counties that is helping seniors keep in touch with friends and family. The non-profit organization...
WINONA, MN
KAAL-TV

How the Jeremiah Program continues to help moms and kids succeed

(ABC 6 News) - On Friday, The Jeremiah Program in Rochester is hosting its 2nd Annual Pathways Gala focusing on generations. The program takes a two-generational approach to work with moms and kids in disrupting poverty. "I had recently been laid off from the airlines and had only a high...
ROCHESTER, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Hospital overwhelmed with kids in crisis being dropped at ER doors

Children who lash out in homes and protective placements are increasingly being dropped off at the M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital, prompting the creation of a makeshift shelter in an ambulance garage. While hospitals have always been a place of last resort for children in emotional or behavioral crises,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Who’s Eligible For $750 In Frontline Worker ‘Hero Pay’?

Originally published on May 12 MINNEAPOLIS – More than one in 10 Minnesotans will qualify for a $750 check from the state for working during the pandemic. It’s known as Frontline Worker Pay or “Hero Pay.” So who is eligible and what are the requirements? The list of requirements for Minnesota’s Frontline Worker Pay is fairly simple. You must have worked at least 120 hours from March 15, 2020, to June 30, 2021, in one more or more frontline jobs. The job must not have had a virtual option, such as work from home. And you had to potentially be around people not from your house. “I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

RPS updates COVID guidelines amid resurgance of cases in schools

(ABC 6 News) -- The Rochester Public School district is updating guidelines regarding COVID-19 in classrooms. According to an email sent to parents, starting Monday, May 9, when 15% of staff and students are absent in one classroom with symptoms or confirmed cases of COVID-19, masks will be required indoors for students and staff of that classroom. RPS will monitor case data and will reevaluate the classroom's need for masking after two weeks.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

2022 Rochester Housing Summit addresses community needs

(ABC 6 News) - On Thursday, the 2022 Rochester Housing Summit was held at the Mayo Civic Center with local housing partners, DMC, the City of Rochester, and Olmsted County. The Maxfield Housing Needs study was shared at the summit. It identified five areas as the top priorities that need...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
#Health Care#Middle And High School
KAAL-TV

Rochester Public Transit asking for community feedback

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester Public Transit (RPT) held an open house on its Transit Development Plan at the Chateau Theatre Thursday night. This opportunity only happens once every five years to get feedback from the public. RPT received feedback from the public last fall to hear what was going...
ROCHESTER, MN
steeledodgenews.com

‘Prayer is much needed today’

If there is one thing prayer warriors hoped to accomplish last week, it was inspiring hope of making the world a better place. Dozens of people gathered for a National Day of Prayer Thursday afternoon at the West Hills government complex in Owatonna for the annual prayer event. Rev. Brent...
OWATONNA, MN
KAAL-TV

Cerro Gordo County looks towards the future with new public health director

(ABC 6 News) - Karra Vogelson was announced as the Cerro Gordo County Public Health Director this March. Now that she has been in that role for nearly a month, she is now looking to the future with her vision for the county. Vogleson is wanting to build up the next generation of public health officials by inviting medical students, interns and volunteers to their academic health department to introduce them to the system.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

Minnesota Nurses Association releases report highlighting under staffing

(ABC 6 News) - Nurses say that staffing concerns have reached a seven-year high. The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) released a report Wednesday that highlights statewide staffing issues at health care facilities. The annual Concern for Safe Staffing (CFSS) report includes worries from nurses at hospitals across the state. Mary...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

As Baby Formula Shortage Worsens, Health Officials Release List Of Formula Alternatives

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The nationwide baby formula shortage is not only continuing, it’s gotten worse. Baby formula was 11% out of stock nationwide last November. Then it got worse, jumping to 31% in early April and more recently, all the way up to 40%. The shortage was fueled by pandemic supply chain issues but became severe after Abbott Nutrition had to shut down its formula plant in Sturgis, Michigan, after a major formula recall. Stores across the Twin Cities have empty baby formula shelves, with many placing limits on how many formula products customers can buy. “I was worried,” Emily, a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Gov. Walz signs Opioid Response Bill into law

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The fight against the opioid crisis has taken another step in the right direction for Minnesotans. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill providing $300 million to address the state’s opioid crisis into law. The legislation will ensure that Minnesota’s share of a multi-state...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Nearly 1,800 New Cases, 2 More Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota have reported 1,794 new cases of COVID-19, along with two more deaths, as the pandemic continues to ramp back up in the state. The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s total case count to 1,473,521, including 68,164 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,536 Minnesotans. The state’s case growth rate stands at 28.7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. That’s above the high risk threshold, and the rate has been climbing for many weeks now. The hospitalization rate is back above the caution mark after plummeting earlier this year. It stands 6.6 new hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The threshold for high risk for that metric is 8 cases per 100,000 residents. There have now been 63,110 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 11,565 of which were ICU hospitalizations. As of Tuesday, there were 387 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospitals, 38 of them requiring intensive care. Seventy-five percent of the eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose, and 49% are up-to-date with their doses, including boosters. In all, nearly 9.9 million vaccine shots have been delivered.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Interior Dept. Investigation Identifies 21 Federal Indian Boarding School Sites In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigative report from the Department of Interior (DOI) has identified 21 federal Indian boarding schools in Minnesota. On Wednesday, Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland and Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland released Volume 1 of the report as part of the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative, a comprehensive effort to “address the troubled legacy of federal Indian boarding school practices.” Starting in the late 1800s, Native American children were forcibly taken from their families and placed in boarding schools, where they were stripped of their Native traditions and language. Nationally, the investigation found that, between 1819 and 1969,...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Pet of the Week: Dani

(ABC 6 News) - The Mower County Humane Society would like to introduce you to Dani in this week's Pet of the Week!. Dani is a very smart Australian and English Sheppard mix who is very affectionate and loves to give hugs. Her estimated age is three. She would be a wonderful fit for someone who is familiar with herding dogs and has a fenced-in yard.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Future of Subminimum Wages in MN May Change with Amendments to Task Force

Subminimum wages are becoming a hot topic in Minnesota. Under Section 14(c) of the Fair Labor Standards Act, employers can pay less than the federal minimum wage to workers with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Those who support it see this as a way for those individuals to still work and be paid based on their performance. But a state task force has been set up to develop a plan to phase out paying below the minimum wage to people with disabilities.
MINNESOTA STATE

