Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is an instantly recognizable face in the Greater Houston area because of his energetic, rapid-fire sales pitches. In recent years he’s become even more well-known for opening his Gallery Furniture stores to people affected by disasters. After Hurricane Harvey flooded the city, Mattress Mack opened his stores for people who had been forced from their homes. He did the same in 2019 when Tropical Storm Imelda hit. Again, during the 2021 Texas power, when people were freezing to death in their homes, Mack opened his stores for people to shelter in.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO