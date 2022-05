Calhoun County, AL – Sheriff Matthew Wade announced that after an investigation into one of the correctional officers at the jail, an arrest has been made and felony charges filed. Sheriff Wade stated that other correctional officers learned about the possible illegal activity and brought it to the attention of investigators. The investigations team worked for approximately one and a half to two weeks and compiled enough evidence to arrest Pierre Bernard Jones. Jones had only been with the Sheriff’s Office Jail for approximately one month before he was arrested. The Sheriff’s Office issued the following press release this afternoon:

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO