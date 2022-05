A Georgia Administrative Court Judge has recommended that District 52 State Senate candidate Jeff Lewis be disqualified from the race. Incumbent Senator Chuck Hufstetler filed the challenge to Lewis’s candidacy earlier this year, and on Thursday afternoon Georgia Administrative Court Judge Charles R Beaudrot ruled that Lewis had not made the correct filings with respect to his campaign finances. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has the final say on candidacy questions; as of 6:30 Thursday evening, he had not made a ruling on the case.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO