Jeanie Buss learned a tough lesson this last season. That lesson is spending big money doesn't automatically translate to winning championships. “I’m growing impatient just because we had the fourth-highest payroll in the league. … When you spend that kind of money on the luxury tax, you expect to go deep into the playoffs,” Buss told the Los Angeles Times. “So, yeah, it was gut-wrenching for me to go out on a limb like that and not get the results that we were looking for. … I’m not happy, I’m not satisfied.”

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO