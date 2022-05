MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A nail-biting win for the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, May 11 has fans revved up for game six. Chants of "Bucks in six" will surely echo around Deer District Friday night, as dedicated fans come from all over to watch the Bucks take on the Boston Celtics in the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals.

