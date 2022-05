Thomas Cronan of Mill Spring started chasing his dream to race motorcycles in 2003 at the age of sixteen, with the same goal all pro racers have to set records and win trophies. This was a dream he was finally able to get back to living the weekend of April 22-24 at the Spring Fling 2022 ECTA land speed races held at the Arkansas Mile in Blytheville, Arkansas, where he ended up setting three new land speed records in his class.

