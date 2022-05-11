ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, GA

VIDEO: In-n-Out Fire

By Robin Kemp
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe In-n-Out Food Mart at 4233 Thurman Road in Forest Park caught fire around 4 p.m....

In-n-Out up in flames

The iconic In-n-Out convenience store at 4233 Thurman Road caught fire around 4 p.m. Tuesday, sending a thick column of smoke into the sky and shutting down traffic in both directions for hours. No one on scene was authorized to speak to the media about the number of alarms or...
FOREST PARK, GA
Shootout near 7 Pillars, Paradise COGIC

Clayton County Police are investigating a shootout just steps from 7 Pillars Career Academy and Paradise Church of God in Christ at Conley Road and Hendrix Drive. The shooting also was near San Felipe de Jesus Catholic Church. Forest Park Police and CCPD responded to the incident. Witnesses reported hearing...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Motorious

Georgia Cops Bust Huge Chop Shop

Having your car stolen sucks, especially if it was a ride you absolutely loved and customized just so. The thought of some criminals abusing your vehicle, chopping it up in to pieces and selling it off to other criminals is enough to drive you nuts. That’s why we love seeing stories like this one out of Georgia where these lovely individuals get busted in the act.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

VIDEO: Atlanta Police arrests 2 murder suspects

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police Department has released video showing police officers arresting two murder suspects at their home. Earl Wade and Meyshia Gentry were wanted in connection to a man who was shot last month and dropped off at Grady Hospital. The man did not survive. During the...
ATLANTA, GA
WALB 10

Police looking for wanted man that called Albany dispatch with threats

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police are looking for a man they say made threats to law enforcement. A release says on Wednesday, around 8:37 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Jefferies Avenue after Courtney Hicks called the Albany Communications Center using vulgar language and threatening law enforcement.
ALBANY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police investigate deadly apartment complex shooting

A 17-year-old is dead and a 15-year-old is in the hospital after officials say the teens were shot while breaking into cars at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex. Authorities say the event occurred early in the morning when the teens were confronted and a shootout commenced.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Video released of suspects in deadly shooting

Atlanta police have released vide of two people riding scooters through the parking garage of the Auburn Glen apartments breaking into cars. Investigators say they opened fire on a man and woman who confronted them on the fourth floor.
ATLANTA, GA
Western Iowa Today

Waterloo Police Arrest Murder Fugitive from Georgia

(Waterloo, IA) Police in Waterloo say they have arrested a fugitive wanted on murder charges in Georgia. Twenty-six-year-old Jalen Jahmal Gary was taken into custody during a Tuesday traffic stop. He was wanted for theft and forgery. The passenger in Gary’s car gave a false name, but police were able to determine his real identity was Jamarius Bernard Johnson and he was wanted for murder in DeKalb County, Georgia. Johnson is being held on no bond at the Black Hawk County Jail. He will be extradited to Georgia.
WATERLOO, IA
valdostatoday.com

Security worker charged in Valdosta shooting

VALDOSTA – A Jacksonville, FL security worker has been charged in the May 6 shooting incident at Krave in Valdosta. Arrested: Brandon R. Davis, African American male, 22 year of age, Jacksonville Fl resident. Victims: Ziquon Burgman, African American male, 21 years of age. Rayshawn Wallace, African American male,...
VALDOSTA, GA

