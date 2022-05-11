NOPD searching for robber who targeted mobile phone store

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest an armed robbery suspect who targeted a mobile phone store. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened around 9:20 in the morning at the Boost Mobile store in the 3100 block of Gentilly Boulevard. Police released surveillance video that shows some of what happened.

In the video, the robber is seen entering the store and walking quickly to the counter while pointing a pistol at the employee. He demands money from at least one of the cash registers and leaves with it in a backpack.

