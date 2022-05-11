ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOPD searching for robber who targeted mobile phone store

By Curt Sprang
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest an armed robbery suspect who targeted a mobile phone store. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened around 9:20 in the morning at the Boost Mobile store in the 3100 block of Gentilly Boulevard. Police released surveillance video that shows some of what happened.

In the video, the robber is seen entering the store and walking quickly to the counter while pointing a pistol at the employee. He demands money from at least one of the cash registers and leaves with it in a backpack.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, watch the video at the top of this story. If you have information that could help police close the case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 440 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

