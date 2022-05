ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Breezes and a high rip current risk will be the biggest weather concern today along the coast. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and slightly cooler PM highs. Wind gusts out of the North-Northeast will range from 25-30 mph. Seas and surf will build today and this will be the trend through the remainder of the week as low pressure lurks generally East of the Peninsula by Wednesday and Thursday.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO