Kern County, CA

May proclaimed Latina Maternal Health Awareness Month

By Jocelyn Sandusky
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors proclaimed May 2022 as Latina Maternal Health Awareness Month Tuesday morning.

Local health officials said Kern County has the highest pregnancy-related mortality rate in California.
Kern County also has the second highest infant mortality in the state, second only to San Luis Obispo County.

According to the board, proclaiming Latina Maternal Health Awareness Month is a critical step in addressing the growing maternal health crisis here at home and throughout the state.

“The goal of this proclamation is to not only educate the community of the disparities facing Latina women in the healthcare industry, but also to help give Latinas the support they need to insure they receive adequate healthcare both during and after pregnancy,” District 5 Supervisor Leticia Perez said.

The board also heard from the family of Tracy Dominguez, who lost her daughter, Demi Dominguez, and premature grandson Malakhi in 2019 due to Demi’s undiagnosed pre-eclampsia.

According to Consumer Watchdog, the Dominguez family was crucial in driving a recent change in the law, increasing the cap on compensation in medical negligence cases.

