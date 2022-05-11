ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algood, TN

Algood City Park Sitting $500K Over Budget, Seeking Ways To Mitigate

By Betsy Scarisbrick
newstalk941.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhase I of Algood’s City Park project already running up some $500,000 over budget. City Administrator Keith Morrison said that’s due to unexpected delays and costs for sidewalk work and groundwork. “As of April 12th we had spent maybe $150,000 on the actual park contract, but we...

newstalk941.com

Comments / 0

Related
newstalk941.com

Crossville Council Approves First Reading Of Alcohol Ordinance

The Crossville City Council passed an ordinance on first reading that would allow alcohol to be served on city property. Mayor James Mayberry said the permit-based process would operate through the city’s Beer Board. “We’re getting a lot of activity downtown at our amphitheater, concert series and so on...
CROSSVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Celina Aldermen Approve Budget On First Reading

The Celina Board of Aldermen approved its new fiscal year budget on first reading. The spending plan does not include any major changes, but Celina Mayor Luke Collins said the money is there to consider employee raises in the future. “At this point in time there is not raises included...
CELINA, TN
newstalk941.com

Algood Implementing New Ordinance For Online Businesses

Algood has implemented a new ordinance for homeowners with online businesses. City Administrator Keith Morrison said that before the ordinance, business owners would have to pay a $200 fee and go before the Board of Zoning Appeals to get their business approved. “And we had a lot of businesses question...
ALGOOD, TN
newstalk941.com

Putnam Asst. 911 Director Could Move To Full Time EMA Under Proposed Budget

Putnam County EMA asking the county commission to approve current 911 Assistant Director Brandon Smith to go full-time with EMA. EMA Director Tyler Smith said that Brandon Smith currently splits his time between the 911 and EMA Departments. He said this change would streamline the process, and be a huge asset to the EMA department.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Algood, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
carthagecourier.com

County property reappraisals leave residents in disbelief

After receiving their latest county property reappraisal, it was a feeling far beyond sticker shock experienced by many county property owners. Some residents were hit with disbelief when the numbers were revealed. Many were left wondering, “Can I still afford to live in Smith County?”. A newly married...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Judge upholds suit against Williamson County Commission

A judge is allowing a lawsuit against the Williamson County Commission from a conservation group to proceed on the grounds the group has standing to represent the interests of residents in preserving historically significant land from development.  The Vaughn Road property belonging to the late Alice Hooker, a well-known civic figure in the county, has […] The post Judge upholds suit against Williamson County Commission appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Morrison
newstalk941.com

Cumberland River Hospital Has Been Maintained Since Closure

Cumberland River Hospital Owner Johnny Presley said he has not finalized a deal to sell the facility. Attorney William Birdwell gave an update on the contract negotiations to the Celina Board of Aldermen Tuesday night. Birdwell represents the “group of individuals” interested in the hospital. Presley said he...
CELINA, TN
WJHL

Kingsport hired goats to gnaw away at Cement Hill kudzu

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The goats are back in town to finish a kudzu-clearing job they began in 2021. A release from city officials announced that nearly 100 goats continue to munch away at the vegetation at Cement Hill to strip the property for future development. The project aims to serve as an environmentally friendly […]
KINGSPORT, TN
newstalk941.com

Attorney Confirms Contract To Reopen Cumberland River Hospital In The Works

A group of individuals is currently negotiating a contract to reopen the Cumberland River Hospital. Attorney William Birdwell, who represents the party, gave a report to the Celina Board of Aldermen Tuesday night. “We want to reassure everyone that this is a real effort that is underway,” Birdwell said. “We...
CELINA, TN
newstalk941.com

Renovations To Crossville Depot Being Explored

Crossville City Administrator Greg Wood is working with a local downtown group to renovate the city’s depot. Downtown Crossville Inc. has donated $10,000 to the project to go along with $30,000 budgeted by the city. Wood said the groups wants a pressure treated deck and new barn doors. “Just...
CROSSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Over Budget#City#Covid
newstalk941.com

Baxter Working To Clean Hydraulic Fluid Leak On First Avenue

A city tractor has leaked hydraulic fluid along First Avenue in Baxter Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Danny Holmes said a hydraulic hose busted that leaked fluid onto the pavement. He said that it has not gotten into the water. “Nothing that the citizens of Baxter should be worried about except...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Overton County News

Garrett re-elected Sheriff, Looper holds on to County Clerk’s office

With no Democrat or Independent challenger in the August 4 County General Election, John Garrett was effectively re-elected for a third 4-year term as Sheriff last Tuesday. Garrett was opposed by two Republican challengers in the Tuesday, May 3 Overton County Primary Elections, and defeated both Shane Barlow and Marty Philpot with 1,508 votes (52%) to their combined 1,390. Barlow garnered 783 votes, and won the Hilham precinct (144 votes to Garrett’s 118), and Philpot received 607 votes.
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Fiberon to build 500,000 square foot facility in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fiberon, a leading manufacturer of outdoor living products, broke ground on a new manufacturing facility on Tuesday, Columbia officials announced. The facility is expected to be at least 500,000 square feet and will create more than 300 full-time jobs over the next five years. During the...
COLUMBIA, TN
themoorecountynews.com

Big changes in Administration for Moore County Schools

At the end of this school year, there will be a new principal and vice principal for Lynchburg Elementary School. Principal Melissa Eslick, who has served in her role at the school for the past eight years, will be transitioning to the Supervisor of Teaching and Learning for the Moore County School District. The position has become available with the retirement of Mr. Danny Mooney, who has served in this role for the past 11 years. Mooney has spent 38 years in education and has been an administrator in Moore County for the past 20 years. Mr. Mooney has served as assistant principal and principal at Lynchburg Elementary School and principal of Moore County High School. Moore County Superintendent Chad Moorehead shared that Mr. Mooney has had a positive impact on student learning at the many levels he has served in Moore County Schools.
MOORE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy