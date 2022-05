CHARLOTTE – Entry Requirements; If you are traveling internationally, the first thing to know is if a passport is required. The answer is yes in almost every case, except US Virgin Islands. Puerto Rico is a US territory, as are the Hawaiian Islands a US State. Alaska is separated from Mainland USA along most of its area, but is a USState, so NO passports in any of these places. Remember for the US Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands are NOT included and require passports. If you are traveling with a passport, you MUST have 6 months left before expiration, on your RETURN date. Some countries also require a Visa, so ask before you go.

