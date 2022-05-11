EB I-10 shut down near Cook St exit after crash and fire

Authorities have shut down the eastbound side of Interstate 10 near the Cook Street exit after a crash that led to a vehicle fire.

The crash happened at around 8:50 p.m.

News Channel 3 crew at the scene captured a white vehicle with major damage to its front and a grey pick-up truck on fire on the center median of the highway.

Traffic is being diverted to the Cook St. exit at this time. There is no word on how long the closure could last.

There are no word on injuries at this time.

Stay with News Channe 3 for continuing updates.

