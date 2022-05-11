ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, PA

PQ and National Silicates Announce Price Adjustment

 2 days ago
MALVERN, PA — PQ and National Silicates recently announced that their respective U.S. and Canada Silicates businesses have increased prices effective May 5, 2022, or as contracts and agreements allow. This price adjustment is driven by the significant increases...

DELCO.Today

See Which Delco Town Made a Top 10 PA List for Healthiest Housing Market

A Delaware County community made a top 10 list in Pennsylvania organized by SmartAsset, of the healthiest housing markets in 2021. SmartAsset analyzed several factors for its annual study including how long residents stayed in the same home, which homes create negative equity, which homes decreased in value, how long houses stayed on the market and how affordable homes were to potential buyers.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Axios

See inside this Pennsylvania home hidden in a barn

This barn in northeast Pennsylvania isn't all it seems. Step inside and you'll find... an entire house for sale. What they're saying: Peter DeMarco, the listing agent, tells Axios he was "in total disbelief" when he first saw the place. It's been the "most unique and challenging" house to sell,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

City of Coatesville, Kutztown University Offer 6-Week Entrepreneurial Workshop

COATESVILLE, PA — The City of Coatesville and the Kutztown University Small Business Development Center (SBDC) are partnering once again to present a six-week Business Skills for Success for the Entrepreneur training series, held both in person and virtually. The program is ideally suited for start-ups and early-stage companies in business for a minimum of three years.
COATESVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Presents Long-Term Safety and Efficacy Data of Zygel in Children and Adolescents

DEVON, PA — Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE) this week presented an oral podium presentation at the International Society for Autism Research Annual Meeting (INSAR 2022). A copy of the presentation is available on the Zynerba corporate website at https://www.zynerba.com/publications/. The presentation titled, “Long-Term Safety and Sustained Efficacy of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MyChesCo

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

WEST CHESTER, PA — Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Verrica) (Nasdaq: VRCA) announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. “This quarter, we achieved commercial readiness and entered the final stage of pre-launch operations as our PDUFA date approaches for VP-102, potentially the first treatment approved by the FDA to treat molluscum,” said Ted White, Verrica’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to potentially bringing treatment and relief to thousands of patients, primarily children, suffering from molluscum, starting with a sales focus in Dermatology, Pediatric Dermatology and key academic centers and health systems.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

UGI Declares Increased Common Dividend

VALLEY FORGE, PA — The Board of Directors of UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share of the company’s common stock, representing a 4.3% increase. The dividend is payable July 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2022. Roger...
STOCKS
MyChesCo

Pacer ETFs Launches BULD, Targeting Opportunities in ‘The Fourth Industrial Revolution’

MALVERN, PA — Pacer ETFs has launched the Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (ticker: BULD), which aims to follow the BlueStar Global Robotics & 3D Printing Index. The rules-based index consists of globally listed stocks and depositary receipts of companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from robotics or manufacturing automation equipment, computer-aided design (CAD) software, or 3D printing products or services and material providers.
STOCKS
PhillyBite

Best Lakes in Pennsylvania

Whether you prefer water sports, hiking, or just relaxing by the lake, Pennsylvania lakes are magnificent and scenic. Of Pennsylvania's 2,500 lakes, fifty are glacial, and the rest are man-made. Many are state parks and are maintained by the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. You may want to build a vacation home in the neighboring city to enjoy the scenery and amenities for those with similar interests.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Economy
FOX 43

Inflation leads to issues for low-income Pennsylvanians

Increasing prices across a wide swath of consumer goods are causing major issues for people in low-income situations throughout Pennsylvania. A report from the Labor Department on Wednesday showed consumer prices in April were 8.3% higher than a year earlier. Consumer Price Index numbers showed small signs of improvement with a gradual lowering of price rates.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Malvern Student Wins First Place in International Video Competition on Population Growth

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Eighteen winners earned top spots in the 11th annual “World of 7 Billion” video contest sponsored by Population Connection. Over 3,000 students in grades 6 through 12 from 48 countries and 45 U.S. states and territories participated in the competition. The videos explored population growth as it relates to one of three challenges: Agriculture and Food, Ocean Health, and Urbanization.
MALVERN, PA
beavercountyradio.com

PA Officials Call for Boosting Property Tax Rent Rebate Program

(Photo provided with release) Pennsylvania lawmakers and community leaders gathered in Montgomery County Wednesday, urging the General Assembly to use $204 million in unspent American Rescue Plan funds to help older adults through property tax and rent rebates. Pennsylvania’s Property Tax Rent Rebate Program has delivered more than $7 billion...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Electric costs in PA increasing up to 45 percent this summer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is warning consumers that most utilities will be adjusting their prices for electricity generation as high as 45 percent. On June 1, many non-shopping (default service) customers will see “sharp increases” in their electric bills ranging between 6 percent and 45 percent depending on their […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Neuronetics Reports Inducement Grant

MALVERN, PA — Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) announced the granting of inducement awards to eight new non-executive employees. In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the awards were recently approved by Neuronetics’ Compensation Committee and made as a material inducement to each employee’s entry into employment with the Company.
MALVERN, PA
MyChesCo

West Bradford Township Among 121 Municipalities to Complete Local Climate Action Training

HARRISBURG, PA — Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Secretary Patrick McDonnell announced that 12 participants, representing 121 municipalities, have completed the 2021–2022 DEP Local Climate Action Program, conducting inventories of local greenhouse gas emissions and developing plans to reduce emissions and mitigate climate change risk in their communities.
WEST BRADFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
MyChesCo

Momentum Dynamics Announces Dual-Power Breakthrough in Automatic Inductive Charging

MALVERN, PA — Momentum Dynamics recently announced a major breakthrough with enormous implications for the EV industry: a wireless system that provides the ability to charge light-duty EVs at both high (50-75kW) and low (7-22kW) power. This capability will enable automatic charging at-home or in-depot charging as well as the convenience of high-power opportunistic charging in public settings.
MALVERN, PA
