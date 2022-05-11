PQ and National Silicates Announce Price Adjustment

WEST CHESTER, PA — Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Verrica) (Nasdaq: VRCA) announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. “This quarter, we achieved commercial readiness and entered the final stage of pre-launch operations as our PDUFA date approaches for VP-102, potentially the first treatment approved by the FDA to treat molluscum,” said Ted White, Verrica’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to potentially bringing treatment and relief to thousands of patients, primarily children, suffering from molluscum, starting with a sales focus in Dermatology, Pediatric Dermatology and key academic centers and health systems.”
