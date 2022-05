Poly Prep Country Day School in Brooklyn celebrated the opening of their new baseball athletic field with a ribbon cutting ceremony. In addition to the dedication and renaming of the school’s new artificial turf baseball field, the festivities included a performance by Grammy Award Winner, Wyclef Jean. Wyclef’s performance took place prior to the first game on the field where Poly Prep’s champion Blue Devils faced off with the nationally #1 ranked Don Bosco Ironmen. The first pitch was thrown out by Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees and captain of Poly 1984 baseball team, Arnie Mascali, along with Mets All-Star pitcher John Franco who met with both teams prior to the start of the game!

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO