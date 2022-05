Donora police Superintendent Jim Brice has filed suit against the borough and each council member for failing to raise his wages in tandem with the two police chiefs they promoted last year. The borough is named along with council members Joe Greco, Mike McDowell, Jane Ackerman, Sonny Lawson, Tommy Thompson and Fred Berestecky in their official capacities. The lawsuit was filed in the Washington County Court on Common Pleas and Brice is requesting a jury trial.

